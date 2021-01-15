KELLY TOWNSHIP — Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors debated then passed proposals totaling more than $28,000 to digitalize inactive personnel files and special education student files.
The work, required by regulation, would be done by MTS Software Solutions under an indemnification and confidentiality agreement written by the district solicitor.
Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, LASD superintendent, said records of former employees needed to be retained for verification of employment or occasions of misconduct. Some student records also needed to be kept for 99 years.
“Our tech department has moved into the storage closet at Linntown (Intermediate School) that would have been where that storage was,” Polinchock said. “These files are currently in the basement and there is a concern about the files becoming damaged in the basement in any way and therefore unusable.”
But directors balked at the cost at first, considering what will likely be a challenging budget season ahead. Director Dr. Virginia Zimmerman asked if the files could be digitalized using a lower priced vendor.
Director Dr. Erin Jablonski agreed that it was costly but acknowledged the requirement to keep records in some form. The actual costs, she hoped, would be less than the estimates.
Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, did not doubt the need for scanning records but said it was costly considering the current circumstances.
Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, noted there were hundreds of boxes of records to be digitalized. He said money was available and there was a chance the price would go up.
Directors approved a measure to assure the state that they have agreed to COVID-19 mitigation requirements. The attestation ensures that schools can remain open for in-person education when there is a “substantial” rate of COVID-19 transmission. The alternative is remote education only until the substantial rate is gone.
A three-year electricity contract with Direct Energy Business LLC for Kelly Elementary School was approved for 6.2 cents per kilowatt-hour. A four-year natural gas contract for the high school, also with Direct Energy was also approved at a rate of $3.13 per million British thermal unit. Fairchild noted the lower rate for natural gas would save the district about $730 per year.
Directors approved a gift from the Green Dragon Foundation Vision 2020 Comprehensive Campaign which included $314.07 for bicycle racks at the high school and $499.18 for a new printer for the high school ticket booth.
Directors will be reviewing a proposed operating budget for SUN Area Technical Institute.
The district’s portion of the school’s proposed $7.3 million budget is about $835,000. Director Mary Brouse, district representative to the regional technical and vocational school, was hopeful that more Lewisburg students would attend. She noted the cost per student goes down if more students enroll there for their senior year.
A higher rate of pay was approved for School Age Child Care (SACC) workers on remote instruction days for time supervising SACC students during normal school hours. The rate will be higher of either the SACC rate of $15 per hour or current district hourly rate for the worker. The rate was retroactive from the start of remote instruction on Nov. 23 to the end of remote instruction.
Directors also voted to replace a vehicle which will not pass inspection with a 2020 Ford Transit 150 van from Sunbury Motors quoted at $33,197 through a cooperative buying service. It will replace a 2006 Dodge Caravan used as a student passenger van. A 2001 GMC cargo van, also close to not usable, will also be traded in and lower the price of the new vehicle.
It was noted that Director Lisa Clark was absent due to a family matter.
