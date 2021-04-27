State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are assisting Children and Youth Services with an abuse allegation involving a 3-year-old Northumberland boy.
The alleged incident occurred at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 along Zechman Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville PFA violation
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore woman was arrested for an alleged violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
Troopers said Dawn Lefever, 39, committed the violation, which was protecting Chad Harter, 40, of Trout Run. The alleged incident was reported at 9:09 p.m. April 25 at 717 Bakers Road, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a reported fight and arrested a 38-year-old Williamsport man.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. April 23 at Moreys Tavern, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The man, who was not named, allegedly began pushing, shoving, punching and kicking three individuals who assisted in removing him after he was told to leave and refused to do so, police reported.
The man will be cited with harassment and disorderly conduct, police noted.
Harassment
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Hughesville man was cited after an alleged domestic assault of a 36-year-old Hughesville woman.
The alleged incident took place at 7 p.m. April 16 along Route 220, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Burglary
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — Wooden garage doors with glass windows valued at $1,500 were allegedly stolen.
The alleged incident was reported between 11 a.m. and 12:48 p.m. April 16 along Route 287, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone broke a window in a 2009 Chevrolet HHR belonging to a 28-year-old Williamsport woman and stole a vehicle key, residence key, mailbox key and a drivers license.
The alleged incident occurred between 2 and 3:45 a.m. April 18 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The stolen items were valued at $180.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Three Gabapentin pills were allegedly stolen from Aristacare, Sycamore Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged incident was reported at noon April 11. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A bicycle was allegedly stolen from the front yard of a residence along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 6:30 p.m. April 24.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A small bluetooth speaker was allegedly stolen from a room at the Econo Lodge.
Troopers said the alleged incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. April 24 at 2019 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The victim was Tammy Lehman, 51, of Muncy.
Theft of services
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly dumped trash in the dumpster at Staple’s without permission.
The alleged incident was reported at 2 p.m. April 23 at the store, located along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole $480.43 in merchandise from Weis Markets, 1272 E. Penn St., Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Charges were filed. The alleged incident was reported at 5:44 p.m. Feb. 6.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The rear window of a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was damaged, police reported.
The vehicle belongs to a 56-year-old Williamsport woman. The alleged incident was reported between 5 p.m. April 20 and noon April 21 along Becker Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Found property
WILLIAMSPORT — An Apple A2200 iPad with a cracked screen was located by a bicyclist at 5 p.m. April 23 along Sulpher Springs Road, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-368-5700.
Drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — An inmate being transported to Lycoming County Prison was allegedly found in possession of narcotics.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 5:11 a.m. Feb. 28 along West Third Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County. Chelsi Hess, who is incarcerated at SCI Muncy, was going through intake at the Lycoming County Prison when she was allegedly found in possession of narcotics. Charges are pending.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Unwanted person, 12:31 a.m., Market Street; complaint, 1:53 a.m., South Seventh Street; complaint, 12:31 p.m., Fairground Road, East Buffalo Township; information, 1:18 p.m., James Street, Lock Haven, Clinton County; be on the lookout, 2:01 p.m., state police, Bloomsburg; parking complaint, 7:30 p.m., South 16th and Washington streets; traffic warning, 7:58 p.m., Route 192 and Fairground Road; traffic warning, 8:07 p.m., Market Street and Derr Drive.
• Saturday: Welfare check, 6:05 a.m., South Sixth and Market streets; welfare check, 8:55 a.m., North Derr Drive; animal issue, 6:32 p.m, West Market and 16th streets; traffic warning, 8:41 p.m., Old Turnpike at Salem Church roads; traffic warning, 9:01 p.m., Water and St. John streets; traffic warning, 9:25 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; alcohol violation, 9:55 p.m., Market Street;; fraud, 10:05 p.m., Market Street.
• Friday: Welfare check, 12:51 a.m., St. John Street; intoxicated person, 11:23 a.m., South Second Street; complaint, 12:43 p.m., North Third Street; fraud, 3:32 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; be on the lookout, 3:43 p.m., state police, Milton; DUI arrest, 7:29 p.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; theft, 10:28 p.m., South Seventh Street; traffic complaint, 10:29 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Furnace Road; suspicious person, 11:59 p.m., Pennsylvania Street.
• Thursday: Traffic warning, 1:26 a.m., Market Street; pedestrian stop, 1:36 a.m., St. George Street; complaint, 5:47 a.m., West Market Street at South Derr Drive; 911 open line, 6:29 a.m., South 14th Street; traffic stop, 7:26 a.m., South Third at St. Catherine streets; traffic stop, 7:43 a.m., South Derr Drive and Moore Avenue; 911 accidental call, 8:13 a.m., North Derr Drive; warrant service, 10:37 a.m., Market Street; records check, 10:58 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; parking complaint, 11:05 a.m., South Sixth and St. Louis streets; 911 accidental call, 11:19 a.m., Jean Boulevard; wanted person, 11:28 a.m., police headquarters; parking complaint, 11:40 a.m., South Fifth Street; ordinance violation, 2:42 p.m., St. Catherine Street.
