TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run school board voted Monday to approve salary increases for nine of the district’s administrative positions.
Increases for the following Warrior Run School District administrators were approved unanimously by the board, listed with their new salary for the 2022-2023 school year, followed by their previous 2021-2022 pay: Greg Alico, technology coordinator, $97,311 from $94,811; Theresa Bartholomew, director of educational programs, $90,845 from $88,345; Michael Freeborn, elementary principal, $78,000 from $75,000; Jonathan Hall, food service director, $53,350 from $46,000; Andrea Landis, high school co-principal, $88,500 from $86,000; Casey Magargle, high school co-principal, $88,500 from $86,000; Julie Petrin, director of special education, $102,094 from $99,594; Amanda Velte, middle school principal, $85,000 from $82,500; and Gary Williams, director of buildings and grounds, $72,928 from $70,428.
These increases total $27,850 from last school year. The board also voted to approve salary increases for licensed and administrative support personnel totaling $29,011.25, as well as pay rate increases for hourly, classified staff totaling $78,606.91.
Ben Mike, from construction management firm Fidevia, gave a report on the progress of the district’s new elementary school. An elevator for the building has been installed and work on the parking lot is progressing. Work on the building’s kitchen facilities will also begin next week with the installing of an Ansul fire suppression system.
Mike had previously raised concerns over delays in receiving a transformer for the building, which he said has since been delivered and wired in. The delivery of an emergency generator is still pending, though Mike clarified this is a less-pressing concern. There was, he noted, a definite delay in the delivery of air conditioning systems, which has been pushed from June to August.
Installation of the trusses in the new field house have been completed and work on the building’s roof will commence this week. Mike said work on the new athletic track surface was to begin on Monday but he is still waiting to hear from the contractors on the project. He added that the curing time for the surface, which was originally stated to be six weeks, might be shorter than estimated.
The board recognized former superintendent Dr. Alan Hack for his service to the district. Hack, who was hired in 2016, served as superintendent until December, when he took a position as the chief academic officer for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU). Hack continued to work as acting superintendent for the district following his resignation, through an agreement with CSIU for the duration of the search for his replacement.
Board member Jennifer Meule spoke about Hack’s tenure at the district and commended him for his hard work and dedication to fulfilling his academic goals and the relationship he cultivated with the board. Meule said a newly restored piano in the middle school auditorium will be dedicated to Hack, and the district will be purchasing a brick for the new field house in his family’s name.
“When we started the superintendent journey back in July of 2016, you promised to lead with passion, integrity, respect, honor and humility, and in every instance we believe you have fulfilled or exceeded your initial goals,” said Meule. “You never lost sight of your role to serve, lead and inspire the members of your staff, school board members, or students.”
In a brief speech, Hack reflected on his time at Warrior Run and thanked the board, administration, staff and community for their own efforts in improving the district.
“Thank you for taking a chance on someone who you had only known for a little bit.... In terms of being here it’s been an honor. as I said to a group, this has really been a home away from home for the last 10 years,” said Hack. “I’m not moving on, I’m moving in, and so being able to root myself in this region, being able to support the district here and also the other 16 districts in the IU period, this isn’t goodbye and I hope to see you again.”
The board also voted to approve policy revisions related to student discipline, the distribution and posting of materials and electronic devices, to bring the policies’ language in line with Pennsylvania School Boards Association recommendations. Students handbooks for the 2022-2023 school year — revisions to which were discussed at the board’s committee of the whole meeting earlier this month — were also approved. Curriculum changes, introducing the Wonders K-5 language arts curriculum as well as changes to the sequence of middle school science classes, were approved as well.
During public comment, Andrew Hertzler questioned the board about the Warrior Run bus schedule for his children, who attend Maranatha Christian School. According to Hertzler, his children are picked up roughly 15 minutes before the end of school, causing them to miss the final minutes of daily instruction. Hertzler said that violates Pennsylvania School Code Section 1361, which requires school districts to provide transportation to students within the district attending nonpublic schools. Douglas Whitmoyer, board president, said adjustments had previously been made to accommodate Hertzler’s children, and that the board would discuss further remedies to the issue.
In other business the board approved the following:
• The resignation of Marissa Blaise, fifth/sixth grade learning support, effective immediately.
• The hiring of: Anne Lunger, sixth grade English language arts teacher, at $61,205 per year, effective for the 2022-2023 school year; Jamie Herman, elementary school counselor, at $54,705 per year, effective for the 2022-2023 school year; Steve Davis, strength and conditioning coach, at $27 per hour, effective for the 2022-2023 school year; Chris Emory, strength and conditioning coach, at $27 per hour, effective for the 2022-2023 school year; and Kyle Brady, substitute strength and conditioning coach, at $27 per hour, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Upgrades to the middle school and high school’s elevator controls by Port Elevator Inc., at a cost of $59,700 and $64,200 respectively, and repairs to the middle school’s generator by Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co., Inc. at a cost of $20,157.
• A transfer of $1.5 million from the district’s general fund balance to its capital reserve fund, to be used for future building projects, facilities updates and technology.
• The purchase of a 2023 Ford Transit MobilityTRANS van from Rohrer Bus Sales at a cost of $69,599.
• An insurance renewal quote in the amount of $227,144, an approximately $4,400 increase from last year.
Board member Danelle Reinsburrow was absent from the meeting, excused by a motion from the board. The meeting concluded with an executive session.
