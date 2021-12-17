LEWISBURG — Board members voted 6 to 1 Thursday night to restore a universal masking policy in Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) school buildings during school hours.
LASD Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Baugh said the policy would be in effect starting today through Tuesday, April 19. However, there were provisions to the Health and Safety Plan amendment.
“If our conditions get better, we will relax that,” Baugh said after the vote.
Directors Jaime Lyons, Maryann Stanton, Heather Haynos, Dr. Erin Jablonski, Dr. Virginia Zimmerman, board president, and Kristen Kraus voted in favor. Cory Heath, director and vice president was the lone dissenting vote. Directors Dr. Tera Unzicker-Fassero and Jordan Fetzer were absent.
Discussion before the vote included a recorded question-and-answer session with Baugh, Cathy Moser, LASD assistant superintendent, Matt Exley, Evangelical Community Hospital environmental safety and security leader, and Dr. Frank A. Maffei, a pediatric critical care physician,
Maffei recommended the district continue to stick with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) protocols. He added that the cases they are seeing do well with outpatient care but there is a rising number of cases in children.
Obesity was the largest risk factor, Maffei said, but even active children can develop severe cases of coronavirus. As with adults, young patients who have been vaccinated tend to recover quicker if they get sick.
Exley said bed space was being taken up not only with COVID cases but also the sheer volume of other illnesses.
“Not only are we dealing with COVID and seasonal illnesses which put plenty of kids in the hospital in a good year, we are also dealing with systems status and capacity issues,” Exley said. “It presents another risk factor.”
Exley concluded that the area was not over the pandemic yet.
“This is evolving,” Maffei added. “It is folly to know what is going to happen in the next months.”
Baugh added that vaccination was a very good mitigation strategy, but not the “elixir” some had hoped. Contact tracing would continue as per the policy but only of students connected to current cases, cases in the home or if they are ill and waiting for test results. Facial covering was “recommended” for after-school activities.
Citizen comment included thoughts from both sides in the masking debate.
Nick Bender, a Lewisburg Area High School mathematics teacher, was among almost half a dozen citizens who visited the board in person. He called for the board to eliminate mandatory masking requirements.
Bender cited a Surgeon General of the United States report which warned of higher anxiety, fear and mental health trouble due to facial covering. He also asserted that if masks were truly effective they would have worked by now. Studies from Cambridge and Oxford universities were cited.
David Jacobson noted that studies from the CDC, Mayo Clinic, the National Institutes of Health, Stanford University and others show that masks were effective in slowing the spread of the virus. He asserted that anxiety or fear are triggered by not knowing what is going on. Following researched recommendations could reassure more people and thus reduce anxiety as they would know what was going on.
Laura Graver, a district parent, asked the administration to give a balanced and fact-based presentation about decisions to students and parents. Notably, she said the experience of a child being pulled from a class due to contact tracing could be upsetting and embarrassing. In her case, Graver said it was also difficult to get to school to pick up a child pulled from class.
Optional masks were not sufficient according to most online participants.
Among them, Michael Drexler, who cited reports of the COVID surge and that the latest variant seems to evade the immune response without a full course of booster shots. Similarly, Jove and Donna Graham cited the high transmission period and commended the provision to amend as needed.
Email respondents were concerned by reports of hospitals at or over capacity with COVID patients. One suggested mandatory mask-covering until the end of the school year.
The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) would be contacted for suggestions on setting up a test-and-stay program for families seeking an exemption while also keeping the district as safe as possible.
