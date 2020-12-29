HARRISBURG — Local confirmed new cases of COVID-19 have slowed, but deaths are up in each of our six area counties, based on date released Tuesday by the state Department of Health.
Confirmed new cases rose by 77 in Lycoming County, 33 in Northumberland County, 28 in Columbia County, 21 in Union County and 17 in Snyder County. For the second day, cases were removed from Montour County's tally.
However, 5 new deaths were reported in Union County, 3 in Lycoming, Northumberland and Union counties, and one in Montour and Snyder counties.
Statewide, cases were up by 8,545. Since March, the state has reported 622,349 cases of COVID-19. State officials reported 267 new deaths Tuesday. The state has 15,353 deaths since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 4,336 cases (210 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 5,223 cases (116 deaths)
• Union County, 2,573 cases (39 deaths)
• Columbia County, 2,474 cases (68 deaths)
• Snyder County, 1,627 cases (42 deaths)
• Montour County, 936 cases (24 deaths)
