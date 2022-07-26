TURBOTVILLE — Installation of the Warrior Run School District’s new athletic stadium’s track surface will begin this week after some delays and a rainy weekend, according to Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia. Brickwork is also taking place for the new field house.
Materials for both the track surface and bricks for the field house have been delivered and work on both of those projects should be progressing quickly over the next weeks, Mike said at a school board meeting Monday evening.
“They’re starting the brick, so you’ll see some pretty quick progress on the field house this week,” Mike told the board.
Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston noted that scheduled events at the stadium should be able to proceed without issue, and that the track painters could return later in the year, as the lines need not be painted until the start of track season.
With Warrior Run looking to return to its home turf in the new athletic stadium at the start of the year, Assistant Athletic Director Greg Watson will step into the position of athletic director. Former Athletic Director Nate Butler will be committing himself entirely to his full-time special education teaching in the district.
The board approved Watson to serve jointly as athletic director as well as new school police officer, effective July 26, at a $52,500 per year. The addition of a second officer comes as the new elementary school project nears completion and additional security coverage of the unified district campus is needed, said Edmiston.
Though the exact breakdown of his work as athletic director versus school police officer is not yet clear, board President Douglas Whitmoyer said he feels the combined position is a good fit, given the schedule and responsibilities.
“Things with athletics are always changing on the fly, you’re dealing with weather changes, field conditions, busing. So it just seemed like a very good fit for this person with their background,” Whitmoyer said.
Watson is a retired state trooper. He joins fellow retired trooper Matt Burrows as a district police officer.
The board also approved admission rates for 2022-2023 athletic events, which will now be free for seniors over 65 and active military and veterans with ID. Adults will pay $3 at middle school events and $5 at high school events, while students will pay $2 and $3 respectively. A season pass will be available for $75 to adults and $25 to students.
The district will enter into a five-year athletic training services contract with Geisinger Orthopedics and Sports Medicine following a vote on Monday,. The board voted to rescind a prior authorization to renew a similar agreement with UPMC Susquehanna. Whitmoyer said certain items in the renewal contract were not sustainable and prompted the search for a new provider.
In other business, the board approved the following:
• The resignation of Kenda Rung, paraprofessional, effective July 1; Jennifer Walter, middle school learning support teacher, effective June 28; and Jay Zeigler, middle school industrial arts/technology education teacher, effective on or before September 16.
• The hiring of Eric Deeter, elementary school counselor, at $63,205 per year, effective upon release from employer; Melissa Kiem, learning support paraprofessional, at $13 per hour, 28.75 hours per week, effective 2022-23 school year; Jeremy Betz, varsity football assistant coach, $3,600 one-year contract; Holden Wallace, junior high football assistant coach, $2,700 one-year contract; Troy Emmert, varsity boys soccer head coach, $3,510/$3,610 two-year contract; Jared Emmert, varsity boys soccer assistant coach, $2,610 one-year contract; Micah Burden, varsity girls soccer assistant coach, $2,610 one-year contract; Elizabeth Klees, varsity field hockey head coach, $3,510 one-year contract; Katie Snoddy, varsity field hockey assistant coach, $2,610 one-year contract; Kip Hoffman, varsity cross country assistant coach, $2,610 one-year contract; Scott Hoffman, junior high cross country head coach, $2,280 one-year contract; Ashlee Newman, junior high cheerleading head coach, $2,160 one-year contract; Derrick Zechman, varsity baseball head coach, $3,510 one-year contract.
• McCormick Law Firm to serve at the district solicitor for the 2022-23 school year.
• Senior Emma Pick and junior Judah Kennel to serve as high school student board representatives and Blake Jones to serve as middle school student board representative for the 2022-23 school year.
• A proposal from MAROTTA/MAIN Architects for professional architectural services not to exceed $18,000.
• The purchase of a 40-foot storage container from Blue Box LLC in the amount of $6,550, pending zoning approval by Lewis Township.
Board members Danelle Reinsburrow, Jennifer Meule and JJ Lyons were absent from the meeting and excused by a motion. The meeting concluded with an executive session.
