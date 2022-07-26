TURBOTVILLE — Installation of the Warrior Run School District’s new athletic stadium’s track surface will begin this week after some delays and a rainy weekend, according to Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia. Brickwork is also taking place for the new field house.

Materials for both the track surface and bricks for the field house have been delivered and work on both of those projects should be progressing quickly over the next weeks, Mike said at a school board meeting Monday evening.

Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.

