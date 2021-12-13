HERSHEY — Janice Adair, of Northumberland, was awarded the 2021 Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Exemplary Service Award during the KSLA Conference held in Hershey. This statewide award recognizes an outstanding individual whose volunteer service contributions and achievements have supported the Keystone State Literacy Association.
Adair has been the co-president of KSLA Susquehanna Valley for over 10 years. At the state level, she demonstrated leadership abilities while acting as the KSLA regional director for Region III, the KSLA Chapter Award co-chair since 2014 to the present time, the KSLA Conference Co-Publicity chair, and a member of this year’s KSLA Nominating Committee.
Prior to retirement, Adair was a middle school special education teacher and elementary reading specialist in the Shikellamy School District. Teaching children, and working with teachers, support staff, and parents were special experiences in her life.
“I tried every day to have a very positive attitude and to give my best efforts in my teaching, so my students would learn to the best of their abilities, be successful in academics and social situations, and feel confidence and pride in themselves,” said Adair. “I wanted to support parents in their efforts to help their child, and I found that our teamwork increased their child’s success.”
Adair also helped to guide future educators. On three occasions, she served as an adjunct professor at Susquehanna University. She supervised education majors in their field experiences prior to student teaching and while they were student teaching. She also taught a course on literacy.
The purpose of both KSLA Susquehanna Valley and KSLA is to inspire educators to promote literacy within and beyond the classroom. The vision of both organizations is that all children will know the joy and success that comes from literacy.
Adair explained, “We have seven values. The ones that I have personally emphasized and experienced the most are quality children’s literature, dynamic professional development, collegial and personal connections, and community service/outreach.”
Adair was nominated in 2020 by her local council, KSLA Susquehanna Valley, and re-nominated by past president Kathy Sagl in 2021. Adair’s nomination stated that she deserved the recognition due to the fact that she “brings a passion and a true understanding that literacy is best built on not only knowledge, but in personal connections.”
“I am so grateful for the wonderful people that I have met and served with on the local and state level who are passionate about providing excellent professional development opportunities for educators and the importance of promoting literacy for all children,” said Adair. “The KSLA Exemplary Service Award is one of the greatest highlights of my life, and it makes me want to work even harder to promote literacy!”
