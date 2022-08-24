Music collective awards $17,325 in scholarships

WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective recently announced the awarding of 11 scholarships for the non-profit school of music’s 2022-2023 school year. Totaling $17,325, an additional $4,725 has also been added to the Collective’s Financial Aid Fund. Funding was made possible through donations from the local community, including both individual and corporate donors. Each of the 11 scholarships awarded will cover one year at the school.
In its 22nd year of serving the local community, the Uptown Music Collective has stood by its promise to never turn away a deserving student due to financial reasons, a policy in place since its founding in 2000. In its early days, teachers would accept students in need on a pro bono basis or the school would cover the expenses of the students’ lessons.
In 2009, the collective offered its first scholarship, The Alice Hileman Memorial Scholarship, which was created and funded by a generous anonymous donor. That scholarship was soon followed by the Lew Gilberti Memorial Scholarship, created by family and friends in memory of local businessman/musician Lew Gilberti. The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania is the steward of the Gilberti scholarship.
Five years ago, the Uptown Music Collective quintupled its scholarship offerings and formalized a new sliding scale discount rate that allows it to help even more students in need. Aside from the generous donations from individuals and local businesses, the financial aid being offered is the result of the school’s highly successful Scholarship Fundraising Concert held every January at the Community Arts Center.
“Our scholarship program continues to grow with each year that passes,” said Jared Mondell, UMC assistant executive director. “We are so incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support this program continues to receive. We plan to continue to grow this program in the coming years with more merit- and needs-based scholarships, to be able to help as many current and potential collective students that may need assistance.”
The 2022-2023 scholarship recipients include: Grace Godin, Hudock Capitol Group Scholarship; Mackenzie Hakes, Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Scholarship; Lewis Shaffer, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships Scholarship; Alyx Taylor, UPMC North Central Pa Scholarship; Madaket Saner, Chartwell Hotels Scholarship; Leah Batman, Kiessling Group of Janney Montgomery Scott Scholarship; Caiden Scarfo, Angelina’s Song Scholarship; Connor Evans, Colonel’s Community Scholarship, made possible by the UMC’s partnership with the local KFC restaurant in Loyalsock Township; Abigail Colone, Uptown Music Collective Staff Scholarship; Gabreon Godin, Lew Gilberti Memorial Scholarship; and Cali Mahoney, The Miller Family Scholarship in honor of Amanda Miller.
The collective is set to begin its fall semester Monday, Aug. 29. There are currently openings for students of all levels who are looking for private instruction on drums, bass, guitar, piano and vocals.
For more information about the collective’s scholarship program, partnership program, or the school in general, call 570-329-0888 or visit www.uptownmusic.org for more information.
