Music collective awards $17,325 in scholarships

Uptown Music scholarship recipients and stewards.

 Provided

WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective recently announced the awarding of 11 scholarships for the non-profit school of music’s 2022-2023 school year. Totaling $17,325, an additional $4,725 has also been added to the Collective’s Financial Aid Fund. Funding was made possible through donations from the local community, including both individual and corporate donors. Each of the 11 scholarships awarded will cover one year at the school.

In its 22nd year of serving the local community, the Uptown Music Collective has stood by its promise to never turn away a deserving student due to financial reasons, a policy in place since its founding in 2000. In its early days, teachers would accept students in need on a pro bono basis or the school would cover the expenses of the students’ lessons.

