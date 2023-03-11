MILTON — With nearly 80 children already a part of its programming, the Milton YMCA is continuing to expand its facilities as it positions itself to serve potentially even more children. 

“We were able to remodel two areas of our building and turn them into an infant room and a 1-year-old room,” said Ron Marshall, branch executive director of the Milton YMCA. “These projects have been something the staff and I have wanted to get completed for many years.”

