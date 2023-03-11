MILTON — With nearly 80 children already a part of its programming, the Milton YMCA is continuing to expand its facilities as it positions itself to serve potentially even more children.
“We were able to remodel two areas of our building and turn them into an infant room and a 1-year-old room,” said Ron Marshall, branch executive director of the Milton YMCA. “These projects have been something the staff and I have wanted to get completed for many years.”
The infant room opened on Nov. 1, and the 1year-old room opened on March 1.
“The majority of the work was done in house by our own staff,” said Marshall. “We had staff to step in and paint it. Madde (Masevicius) did all the ordering of the supplies we needed. She has a great vision.”
The remodeling and expansion of the child care center is designed to allow the Y to serve more children.
Currently, the Milton YMCA has 78 kids, with 40 of those kids being under the age of 3, and the other 38 being enrolled in the Pre-K Counts program. The Y is licensed for 130 kids, but there are many more than that on the waiting list.
“We have a wait list of over 160 kids,” said Masevicius, director of Child Care. “We could fit more kids, but there are limitations with the staffing we have now."
"We could potentially increase our enrollment numbers if more staffing was in place," added Marshall.
In particular, the Y is in need of more morning and afternoon staff.
"We're a high-quality child care center, so we're always looking for people who are working toward their degree or who have already obtained their degree," said Masevicius.
However, even with staffing concerns, Masevicius says the Milton Y has still been able to grow, even as other similar institutions have seen their childcare facilities shrink.
"We've been very blessed," she said. "We're at the highest we've ever been, even pre-COVID."
The YMCA is currently accepting applications for child care staff. Those interested in applying can reach out to Masevicius by calling 570-742-7321.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
