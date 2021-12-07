Northumberland County to hold line on taxes

SUNBURY — Northumberland County will be holding the line on taxes, per the terms of an $89.3 million 2022 proposed budget the commissioners approved Tuesday. The budget is expected to be adopted during a meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano opened the budget discussion by noting the financial strains the county and its residents are under.
"We've been working, all three commissioners have been working, very hard on the budget," Schiccatano said. "Last year, we were able to go through the year with very little tax increase."
He then listed the many challenges faced by the county.
"Every year salaries go up, benefits go up," he said.
He said the county's approximately $5 million health insurance plan which it purchases from Geisinger will be rising by 10%.
Schiccatano noted the county has a fleet of 150 vehicles which it maintains.
"The gas increases at the pump is going to contribute to our budget this year," he said.
In addition, Schiccatano said the county owns 34 buildings, which it must heat.
"All our citizens have those same concerns," Schiccatano said. "Their gas prices went up to fill their cars... We have problems, but guess what, so do the people of Northumberland County."
He, along with fellow commissioners Kym Best and Joe Klebon, noted working with each of the county's department heads to make cuts in their departmental budgets.
He credited not increasing the taxes to the hard work put in by everyone on the budget.
The $89.3 million budget expected to be approved by the commissioners Dec. 28 marks an increase over the $82.9 million budget approved for 2021.
Following the meeting, Schiccatano and Budget Director Steve Cook noted the largest single increase is the approximately $510,000 rise in health insurance costs.
In order to avoid raising taxes, Cook said that $1.3 million in projected expenses were cut throughout the budgetary process.
He noted that the cuts primarily occurred in the Juvenile Court Program, 9-1-1, Adult Probation and the Northumberland County Jail budgets.
While each department's budget was determined largely by the department heads, Cook said in some instances the cuts may center around vacant positions not being filled.
In addition, he said departments looked at 2021 budgetary projections to reduce the amounts they plan to spend in certain areas in the new year.
Following the meeting, Schiccatano confirmed the county will be selling the 22-acre former Celotex property which it owns in Sunbury to the city, for $1.5 million.
Schiccatano said the city has received a $2 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant to create infrastructure on site, to make it attractive to potential commercial buyers. Should the property be sold, he noted it would go back onto the tax books.
He noted the city must obtain a bank loan to purchase the land, and not use the $2 million in RACP funding for that purpose.
According to Schiccatano, three different potential buyers are interested acquiring the site from the city if it has the proper infrastructure — such as water and sewer lines — in place. He will soon be meeting with city officials to discuss the potential date for closing on the sale of the land to the City of Sunbury.
During Tuesday's meeting, $132,507 in change orders to the Northumberland County Courthouse renovation project were approved. The orders are for additional needed repairs to the courthouse clock tower.
"We do not like change orders," Schiccatano said. "The buildings are so old, they do not know what they are getting into until they get in there and put scaffolding up."
The $4.3 million renovation project is expected to be completed by summer. Work includes facade repairs, structural improvements and upgrades to the building's HVAC and electrical systems.
The county previously announced it will be receiving $1.6 million in state grants for the project, including $1.5 million in RACP money and $100,000 from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
The county also approved borrowing $4.4 million to cover the costs of the project. At the time of the borrowing, it was announced that $1.5 million of that will be paid back as soon as the county receives the RCAP funding.
During the meeting, the commissioners heard from several residents concerned about the operation of the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) in Coal Township.
Bill Knapick expressed concern that deer hunting on the property is limited to a period of less than two weeks.
"This anti-hunting, anti-non-motorized policies toward the surrounding communities... demonstrates how the AOAA board members control the 8,000 acres with an iron fist," Knapick said.
He claimed that one neighboring property owner is not allowed to take their children hunting for squirrels on AOAA land.
"This is an insult to every sportsman," he said.
Schiccatano said the county has been in discussions with the AOAA. At its Dec. 28 meeting, the commissioners expect to appoint a commissioner to serve on the AOAA board.
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners approved:
• Appointing Mary Ann Lewis to the Behavior Health and Intellectual/Development Services Advisory Board, through Dec. 31, 2025.
• Appointing the following to the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council, through Dec. 31, 2023: Gale Zalar, Jennifer Willard-Miller, Jim Poploskie, Patricia Rumberger, Stacy Stancavage, Kurt Karlovich, Amy Moyer, Tressa Downs, Bryon Chowka, Patrick Mack and Linda Walker.
• Re-appointing Edward Hovenstine to the county planning commission, through Dec. 31, 2024.
• Re-appointing Ned Soderick to the Industrial Development Authority, through Dec. 31, 2024.
