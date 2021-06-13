This week we’re driving the fifth generation 2021 Subaru Forester Sport, one of five Forester models available. Introduced in 2019, these all-new generation Foresters feature Subaru's always improving Symmetrical All Wheel Drive (AWD) system as standard fare with power application split between 60% front to 40% rear.
Notable is Forester’s impressive 2021 entry level price as consumers can park a base AWD Forester in their driveway for just $24,795. Next is Premium at $27,795, followed by our tester Sport at $29,395, Limited at $31,295 and top line Touring at $34,895.
New for 2021 is the use of just one engine as all trim levels feature the new 2.5-liter flat-Boxer four-cylinder engine called “FB25 DI,” a non-turbo, direct injection unit. Power numbers are 182-horsepower and 176 lb. ft. of torque allowing Forester to move forward with ease combined with the Spot trim enhanced X-Mode Symmetrical AWD mechanicals. The Sport, Limited, and Touring models include dual-function X-MODE access with extra Deep Snow and Mud settings. Our Sport also features dark alloy wheels on Falken 18-inch tires, special fog lamps, a rear spoiler and a nice panoramic power moonroof. For now, there is no turbo engine available.
Perhaps this Forester generation’s biggest improvement is the four and five MPG increase in city and highway fuel mileage versus the last time we drove a fourth-generation model in 2016. This comes about thanks to Subaru’s newly enhanced continuous variable automatic transmission (CVT), and the abilities of the new 2.5 Boxer that both replace outdated power trains dating back to 2013. Presto, the 2021 Forester MPG increased from 20 city and 27 highway to a very consumer friendly 26 city and 33 highway. My regular readers know I’m not a big CVT fan, but in this case I can’t argue against the gain in fuel mileage plus the fact our Sport model comes with paddle shifters for those who want to simulate shifting.
Still, there’s way more to the new generation Foresters that make them a better buy today than ever. Standard on every 2021 Forester is Subaru’s heralded EyeSight driver assist safety system that monitors traffic movement, optimizes cruise control, and warns you when you’re swaying outside your lane. The Automatic Pre-Collision Braking feature can apply full braking force and bring you to a complete stop in emergency situations. Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering can take some of the stress out of driving by helping with steering, braking, and throttle control – both in daily traffic and on long road trips. Again, this feature is standard on every Forester built and Subaru deserves credit for keeping the price of its models affordable. This high-tech safety/comfort option used to be a $1,895 option on past generations and allows safer driving every time you hit the highway in your new Subaru.
Additionally, this fifth generation is 1.2-inches longer on the wheelbase and offers more rear seat legroom than generation four. It also results in more cargo space and a nicer overall exterior motif. With up to 111.9 cubic feet of interior passenger volume, Forester scores higher than Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Ford Escape.
Our Sport featured just one option, a recommended Starlink Multimedia Plus “Option 24” for $1,645 more. It replaces a standard 6-speaker stereo with an 8.0-inch display, 576-watt Harmon Kardon stereo with 9 speakers. Additionally, you receive a power rear tailgate and reverse automatic emergency braking. It’s worth every penny as it adds sound and safety enhancements along with the power rear gate with a height memory setting, so you won’t bump your head.
Standard notables include HD Radio, compact disc (yes!), Starlink smart phone integration, all weather package with heated seats, adaptive cruise, and much more. The standard equipment goes on and on, and your dealer will gladly explain everything each trim features. Personally, I feel our Sport tester along with the Premium are great starting buy points as both are filled with amenities and deliver everything most consumers desire, including the power moonroof. When adding $1,050 delivery, the final tally of our Sport came in at $30,090 retail.
Forester for 2021 receives an overall “Five Star” government crash rating as it offers outstanding crash-worthiness. The new Forester models come standard with an advanced airbag system, a rear vision camera, vehicle dynamics control, stability and traction control and 4-wheel discs with ABS and electronic brake assist.
Underneath, all Foresters feature fully independent suspensions, delivering a ride that is both comfortable and sporty, even on uneven roads. Forester’s automatic AWD symmetrical traction is designed for excellent control, efficiency and offers reliable traction especially in snowy conditions.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 105.1 inches, 3,537 lb. curb weight, from 28.9 to 69.2 cu. ft. of cargo space, 8.7-inch ground clearance, 16.6 gallon fuel tank and up to 1,500 lb. tow capacity.
A legend in the all-wheel-drive category, Subaru’s 2021 Forester Sport is bigger and better than ever and awaits your test drive. In ending, Consumer Reports magazine gives this Forester a very high rating and overall recommendation, as does yours truly.
The Forester is one of the better vehicles on the road today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.