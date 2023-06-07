TURBOTVILLE — Hundreds of area residents descended upon the Turbotville carnival grounds on Tuesday, to enjoy food, games, rides, music and even some American history.
The annual event offered food vendors, along with games and rides provided by Garbrick Amusements.
In addition to the usual carnival offerings, local vexillologist Rudy Mummey gave a presentation, in the Turbotville Community Hall, on the history of the U.S. flag.
The presentation gave audience members a chance to see how the flag has changed over time, showcasing the various iterations of the stars and stripes as states were added over the years.
This included a look at some of the rare flags that were only in service for a short period of time, such as the 43-star flag.
“These are (reproductions),” said Mummey, “If you can find an original 43-star (flag), you’re a very wealthy person.”
Although some of Mummey’s flags were reproductions, there were original flags on display as well. These will be on display for the remainder of the week during the carnival.
Needless to say, there are many people involved with the organization of the Turbotville Community Carnival. Committee President Christina Mensch shared some insight on what it takes to get a carnival going.
“A lot of people,” Mensch laughed. “From committee members to vendors to sponsors, there are quite a few helping hands that make the annual event possible.
“You have to get all of your utilities. There’s a company that’s gracious enough to do the garbage for us, and don’t charge us.”
Carnival organizers contact vendors months in advance, as well as create the layout for the stands and attractions.
“We try not to duplicate anything,” Mensch said of the food stands and vendors, in order to keep a variety of offerings and little competition.
It is also an event that gives back.
“Our profits that we get go towards upgrading the grounds, we put it into community services,” Mensch said. “We put a Christmas party on for the kids back in December, and we donate to some different organizations.”
Mensch also pointed out the various non-profit organizations involved with the carnival, such as the Lions Club.
“We have a lot of non-profit (organizations). This money all goes back into the community, which is nice.”
It was estimated that thousands would be in attendance at the carnival throughout the week.
“It gives everyone something to do,” said Mensch, “It’s something people look forward to.”
The carnival continues nightly through Saturday. A parade steps off at 7 p.m. Friday along Main Street.
