District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
Theft
LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police have filed two counts of theft by unlawful taking, three counts of receiving stolen property, and providing a false identification to law enforcement against Tiffany L. Garrison, 34, Lewisburg.
According to a police, Garrison allegedly stole numerous packages off several porches in December, in the downtown Lewisburg area.
Receiving stolen property
LEWISBURG — State police have filed receiving stolen property and filing false reports charges, possession of a controlled substance, flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct and tampering with evidence against Chad A. Cook, 32, of McClure.
Troopers said Cook stole two chain saws and a leaf blower valued at $1,100 from a garage in Lewisburg, and then tried to sell the items to Martin's Small Engine Repair. Cook allegedly tried to pin the thefts on another person.
On Jan. 3, police arrived at Cook's home, when he fled on foot but was captured after a fall. Police said Cook also tossed a tin containing 43 bags of heroin and methamphetamine while he fled.
DUI
LEWISBURG — State Police have charged Jordan T. Bertram, 29, Lewisburg with DUI, DUI unsafe driving, and driving without a rear brake light.
Troopers pulled Bertram over for a brake light violation on Dec. 1, and smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Bertram. Police allege Bertram failed field sobriety tests, and had a blood alcohol concentration of .194%.
Careless driving
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Careless driving, reckless driving, driving while texting, and possession of drug paraphernalia, charges have been filed against Travis L. Burkholder, 36, Middleburg.
Troopers said they were called to a rear-end crash on Route 15 north of Applewood Drive in Kelly Township, Union County, on Oct. 14. Police allege Burkholder was intoxicated and texting on his cell phone when he slammed into the rear of another vehicle.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
MIFFLINBURG — State police have filed DUI, unsafe driving, driving without rear lights, and speeding charges against Wallace M. Fegley, 21, Mifflinburg.
Troopers said on Dec. 4, they pulled Fegley over for speeding on Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg. Troopers said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Fegley's breath. A subsequent blood draw allegedly showed Fegley's blood alcohol content to be .099%.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Christopher Frey, 44, of Danville, has been charged by state police with DUI, unsafe driving, no rear lights as required, and failing to activate hazard lights while being pulled over.
Troopers said on Dec. 17, while patrolling on the White Deer Pike near Route 15, they spotted Frey traveling very slowly without a light illuminating his vehicle's license plate. Troopers said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Frey, and subsequent blood testing showed he had an alleged blood alcohol content of .164%
Possession of prohibited firearm
GREGG TOWNSHIP — State police have filed possession of a prohibited firearm, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia against Gabriel L. Rearick, 36, of Milton and Taralese R. Mallory, 32, of Philadelphia.
Troopers said both were arrested after spotting a car weaving Jan. 6 on Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County. A search of their car allegedly turned up a loaded firearm, a baseball-sized amount of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and an assorted amount of drug paraphernalia.
Mallory was also charged with driving without a license, failing to drive in a single lane, and following to closely.
State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
WATSONTOWN — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:19 p.m. Jan. 11 along Main Street, Watsontown.
Troopers said a 2003 Ford Taurus driven by Mary Mosser, 63, of Watsontown, struck the rear of a 2022 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Baker III, 29, of Watsontown, as the Explorer slowed and signaled to make a turn. Mosser was cited with careless driving.
Vehicle vs cows
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Andrew Miller, 63, of Lewisburg, was uninjured after a 2014 Dodge Charger he was driving struck two cows, which were in the roadway.
The crash occurred at 5:14 a.m. Jan. 11 along Col. John Kelly Road, west of Beiler Lane, Kelly Township, Union County.
One-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Eric Masden, 50, of Mifflinburg, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 11:13 p.m. Jan. 8 along Route 405, west of Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Masden failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and struck a guide rail.
