Union reported to have lowest crime rate among counties

LEWISBURG — Living in rural Pennsylvania does have its benefits compared to living in highly urbanized or city settings. Scenic views, relatively easy commutes, and a sense of privacy are a benefit compared to the hustle and bustle of city life. Another benefit is a lower amount of crime reported by police agencies.
According to recent statistics from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, Union County ranks the lowest out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties for it’s total crime rate. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania says crime rates for both rural and urban Pennsylvania have shown a steady decline since 2017.
The Center for Rural Pennsylvania bases its findings on crime rates per 100,000 people. For rural Pennsylvania alone, crime rates dropped from 5,444 crimes in 2017 to 4,647 in 2021. In urban areas, crime rates saw higher numbers from 21,989 in 2017 to 13,097 in 2021.
Union County had a crime rate of 1,539 reported in 2021, compared to neighboring counties: Lycoming at 5,259; Montour at 3,550; Northumberland at 5,827; and Snyder at 4,364.
Besides Union County, Wayne County came in second with 2,510 crimes reported in 2021. Lancaster is third on the list for lowest crime rates, with 3,074, and Butler County comes in fourth, with 3,122 crimes reported per 100,000 residents. The three counties with the highest crime rate per 100,000 residents in 2021 include: Clearfield with 9,505; Philadelphia with 8,634; and Dauphin with 6,753, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
U.S. Census results report Union County had a population of 42,568 residents as of July 2021. Lycoming County had 113,605, Montour County had 18,087, Northumberland County had 91,266 residents, and Snyder County had 39,621.
Union County Commissioner Chairman Jeff Reber said of the findings, “Although the county government isn’t directly responsible for the results, we do play a role along with everyone else involved in the criminal justice system, including those people and groups who are trying to prevent young people from entering a life of crime.”
Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson said,”Our numbers in a brief picture over the last three years found a drop in cases from 2019 to 2020, and an increase from 2020 to 2021 and we seem to be on track with last year’s numbers this year.”
He said Union County’s numbers cannot compare to what was reported in the report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
“Our numbers seem to be pretty stable and I am not sure how that compares to others.” Johnson said, “The idea that rural county numbers are lower than urban areas makes sense to me; and the idea that our numbers seem to be lower than other rural counties is attractive to me.”
