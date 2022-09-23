Union reported to have lowest crime rate among counties

LEWISBURG — Living in rural Pennsylvania does have its benefits compared to living in highly urbanized or city settings. Scenic views, relatively easy commutes, and a sense of privacy are a benefit compared to the hustle and bustle of city life. Another benefit is a lower amount of crime reported by police agencies.

According to recent statistics from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, Union County ranks the lowest out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties for it’s total crime rate. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania says crime rates for both rural and urban Pennsylvania have shown a steady decline since 2017.

