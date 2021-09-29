Watsontown evaluating use of American Rescue Plan funds

WATSONTOWN — With the Watsontown council members and administrators set to work on the 2022 budget, careful consideration will be given on how to spend $235,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funding.
During a council work session held Monday, borough Manager Jay Jarrett said an overview of the budgetary process was presented.
With work on the 2022 budget set to get underway, Jarrett said council will likely vote to adopt it at a meeting scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13.
“Part of the process has to be planning out how to spend some of that (American Rescue Plan) funding,” Jarrett said.
To date, Jarrett said the borough has received half of its $235,000 allotment. The remainder is set to be distributed in 2022.
He said the money will be budgeted in 2022. However, Jarrett said complete guidelines have not yet been presented on how the money can be used.
“One of the later revisions (received by the federal government) said you’re allowed to spend it on parks and recreation,” Jarrett said, of the funds. “That perked my ears up.”
He said discussions will center around use of the money, and how it could be budgeted in 2022.
“No decisions have been made as to what exactly we’ll do,” Jarrett said. “It’s an opportunity. It’s taxpayer money, obviously. It’s bonus money in our budget.”
He said consideration will also have to be given on how to maintain the budget’s level of spending without raising taxes.
“You always have the challenges of rising expenses verses stagnant income,” Jarrett said. “We have to weigh things.”
He also reported that the community yard sales, held over the weekend in the borough, went smoothly.
“There were no problems that I’m aware of,” Jarrett said. “A lot of people were walking around town.”
According to Jarrett, 17 individuals purchased permits to set up and sell items on borough property. Proceeds from the permit sales, at $10 each, will go to the Watsontown Police Department’s Chief Carl Reed Christmas Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.