MIFFLINBURG — Two teams from the Susquehanna Valley Fishing Team have qualified to compete in national bass fishing tournaments.
Bryce Rhody, 10, who attends Chief Shikellamy Elementary, and Gavin Brubaker, 11, who attends Grace S. Beck Elementary, will participate in the 2022 Bassmaster Junior National Championship, to be held July 29-30 on the Carroll County 1000 Acre Recreational Lake in Tennessee.
Dylan Edwards, a senior from Milton, and Luke Rokavec, a junior at Mifflinburg High, will attend the 2022 Bassmaster High School National Championship to be held Aug. 11-13 on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
Members of both teams, who qualified for the national competitions through state level championships in April, said the road to the top event was difficult.
"We were in rain, we were in sleet, we were in hail, we had it all basically," said Rhody, of their time at the Pennsylvania BASS Nation Junior State Championship held at Gifford Pinchot State Park.
Rhody said with only 40 minutes left in the event he and Brubaker each netted a bass to secure second place in the event. The top two teams from that event qualified for the national championship.
"It was a super tough day of fishing, they did good," said Kyle Golla, president of the Susquehanna Valley Fishing Team.
Edwards and Rokavec earned first place at the Pennsylvania BASS Nation High School State Championship, held on Mosquito Lake in Ohio, after finishing second in division qualifiers.
"Practice, that was the real grind. Terrible practice, nothing over two pounds at all," said Edwards. "The outcome that we had when we actually won was unbelievable."
Golla said winners of the national championship earn scholarship money and a chance to fish in the Bassmaster Classic with a pro angler.
The team has had multiple members attend and even win nationals in past years. Edwards and Rokavec have both qualified before at the high school level during their first year fishing together. Rokavec said he also qualified once for the junior championship.
Rhody and Brubaker are both new members of the team were excited to qualify for the junior championship at their first ever tournament.
"I definitely surprised myself," said Rhody.
Edwards said he's anticipating stiff competition at the national championship.
"It'll be a grinder. Middle of summer, lots of weight boats. We're going to have to grind...it's a big, deep clearwater lake, lot of deep fishing," he said.
Edwards said there will be around 350 teams competing.
"I'm inspired by these young kids and talking to them, and just the excitement of when you put it together, when you figure it out and you go out and you win a state championship," said Golla.
"For me it's a chance to get out there, have a good time... It's a joy to look ahead and see what your potentials are, that's really what keeps me grinding," Rhody said when asked what drew him to competitive fishing.
Edwards said that thinking about the next milestone and what lies ahead keeps him driven and competitive.
"Like going to nationals, for me and Luke it's going to be a chance to get colleges to look at you, you get your name out there...you even have chances to pick up sponsors while you're there also," he said.
"It's just knowing that it's a competition and striving to win the competition every time. If I'm five pounds down, I'm going to keep fishing to catch up...it's just trying to win, the winning spirit," said Rokavec.
When asked if there was ever any rivalry between team members, all four shook their heads no in unison.
"It doesn't matter, that's why you're a team. (Dylan) is catching the fish one day and I'm doing bad another day, then he's lifting me up, he's carrying the weight for that day," explained Rokavec. "Then maybe the next day I'm carrying the weight...it just doesn't matter as long as we catch our five and do good."
Edwards, who joined the team when he was 12, said he's excited to see new members like Rhody and Brubaker doing so well at a young age.
"Seeing the younger kids grow up, and seeing some of the boaters that I have known through the years of fishing, I see a lot of potential coming up. A lot of potential that's going to do really well, a lot that's going to go very far."
