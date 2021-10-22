MILTON — Seventeen students, staff and providers in the Milton Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, according to the district's online dashboard. That number is down by nine from Tuesday.
The following positive, presumed positive and quarantined numbers were noted as of Tuesday.
• Baugher elementary: Five students positive; One student presumed positive; one staff member positive; 17 students quarantined; one staff member quarantined.
• White Deer elementary: One student positive; one provider positive; seven students quarantined; two staff members quarantined.
• Middle school: Four students positive; one staff member positive; 21 students quarantined.
• High school: Four students positive; one student presumed positive; eight students quarantined.
