BLOOMSBURG — Two local United Way chapters recently announced a series of online workshops to celebrate the birthday of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion workshop will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 via the Zoom platform. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required via cmcuw.org/events.
Titled "Susquehanna Valley: A Look at Our Region," the first workshop will explore current data on the diversity of the local population.
Participants will discuss how things have changed and anticipate the future impact. The series is hosted by the United Way of Columbia and Montour County and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
Adrienne Mael, Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia Montour United Ways president and CEO, noted information shared may reveal inequities which may have been "hiding in plain sight." Objectives included undoing common misconceptions and enlightening participants as to the diversity of the area.
The following workshop, "Susquehanna Valley: Names on the Land" is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 online via Zoom. Participants will explore how the Susquehanna River and communities including Catawissa, Muncy and Shamokin were named.
Visit www.cmcuw.org or email info@cmcuw.org for more information.
