District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown woman has been charged with DUI, careless driving, driving without lights and improper signaling charges.
Jessica M. Lordeon, 37, has been charged in connection with an incident which occurred Oct. 23 along Crossroads Drive, Kelly Township, Union county.
Troopers allege Lordeon was observed swerving on the roadway and did not use her turn signal while making a turn off Crossroads Drive. Police said Lordeon failed field sobriety tests and a blood draw showed she allegedly had amphetamine and methamphetamine present in her blood.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence. unsafe driving, disregard traffic lane and careless driving charges have been filed following a crash which occurred Oct. 8 along Crossroads Drive, Kelly Township, Union County..
Tara J. Hughes, 41, Lewisburg, has been charged after a vehicle she was driving traveled down an embankment and into a stream, troopers reported.
She allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .186%.
Possession
LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police have charged a Lewisburg man with drug possession
Police assisted Union County Probation to serve a warrant on Ahishire A. Gwynn, 30. Upon entering Gwynn's home, police allegedly found several items used for processing and smoking methamphetamine and marijuana.
State Police at Milton
Harassment
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Robert Easton, 30, of Watsontown, has been charged as the result of a domestic violence incident in which troopers said a 38-year-old Watsontown woman was the victim.
The incident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Nov. 22 along Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
