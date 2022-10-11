LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has released its list of upcoming classes, support groups and screenings.
The following will be held:
• Comprehensive blood screening, 6:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Christ Episcopal Church, Williamsport.
• Skin Cancer Screen, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 and 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Sunbury YMCA; 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, Penns Creek Adult Resource Center; 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, Milton YMCA; 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Mifflinburg YMCA.
• Free blood pressure, blood sugar. lipid point of care and bone density screenings, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 5 and 19, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Free blood pressure, blood sugar, lipid point of care and bone density screening, Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg.
• Coping with the holidays, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Evangelical Community Hospital Conference Center, Lewisburg.
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, St. John's United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Newborn Care, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 7 and 14, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Prepared Childbirth Class: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 9-30, in Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Basic Life Support (BLS) Instructor Course, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Miller Center,
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at The Miller Center.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at The Miller Center.
• Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR Class, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Miller Center.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at The Miller Center.
• Wellness 360 Active Aging Network: Social Security and your Retirement, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at The Miller Center.
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Miller Center,
• Delaying the onset of Type 2 diabetes, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Miller Center.
To register for classes or pay fees, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.EvanHospital.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.