MILTON — The fundraising committee of Milton American Legion Post 71 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the post, 401 N. Front St., Milton, to discuss Harvest Festival plans.
Topics for discussion will include plans for the float the post plans to enter in the Harvest Festival Parade and the food stand planned for set-up in front of the post on parade day.
