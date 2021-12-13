Northumberland County Sentences
• Brandon Poe, 24, of Montandon, $250 fine plus costs for indirect criminal contempt; $250 fine plus costs for an additional count of indirect criminal contempt.
• Brandi Foust, 30, of Paxinos, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Nathan Andrew Hinkle, 29, of Locust Gap, six to 12 months in county jail, 52 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch Simple assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — State police have charged a Lewisburg woman with felony assault and a man with misdemeanor assault following an alleged incident at 11 p.m. Nov. 27 along Millers Bottom Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Jessica Lee Robbins, 30, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault and a summary count of harassment. Jeremiah Joshua Anderson, 32, was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.
The two were engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated to physical contact. Robbins allegedly pointed a handgun at Anderson and threatened to shoot him. She allegedly spit at Anderson, threw a coffee mug at his head and a lunch box at his back. She allegedly spit on him, kicked him in the genitals, scratched his face and bit his fingers.
Anderson allegedly bit Robbins’ fingers, punched her, threw her to the ground and more.
Both are scheduled for preliminary hearings Jan. 25.
DUI
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown woman was charged with misdemeanor DUI and related counts following a two-vehicle crash at 8:17 p.m. Nov. 8 along Route 15 north, Gregg Township, Union County.
State police charged Janice Marie Faux, 61, with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of disregard traffic lane and careless driving. Faux allegedly showed signs of impairment and admitted to consuming beer prior to the crash.
Later tests showed her blood alcohol content was .165%, police reported. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Jan. 4.
Defraud secured creditors
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — State police charged a Millmont man with a misdemeanor count after he allegedly failed to pay an account balance.
Brett Alan Smith, 36, was charged after he allegedly failed to pay a judgment of $4,078.72. With a filing fee, Smith now is said to owe $4,583.97 to Mifflinburg Lumber Company.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.
State Police At Milton DUI
WATSONTOWN — Jennifer Bennett, 40, of Bloomsburg was charged after troopers reported stopping a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee at 12:54 a.m. Dec. 9 in the 1 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Bennett was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
DUI
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A Benton man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, a police investigation allegedly showed.
Troopers said the incident involved a vehicle at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 26 along Broadway Road and Buggy Lane, Limestone Township, Montour County. A 34-year-old Benton man was arrested.
2-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 4:06 p.m. Dec. 10 along Route 54 at Koch Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Mitchell C. Younger, 31, of Watsontown, was traveling east at a high rate of speed when it struck a 2007 Hyundai Sonata driven by Levi J. Reigle, 29, of Watsontown, as the Hyundai slowed to turn onto Koch Road. Both drivers were belted.
Younger will be cited with careless driving, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 8:24 p.m. Dec. 9 along Route 44, Gregg Township, Union County.
A 2006 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Emory E. Klinefelter, 67, of Beech Creek, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 1996 New Holland Lx885 driven by Sean E. Snoddy, 37, of Allenwood, troopers reported.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — One minor injury was reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 11:55 p.m. Dec. 9 along Koch Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2002 Dodge Ram driven by Brett Reynolds, 28, of Linden, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, went airborne and landed on its roof
Reynolds, who was belted and not injured, was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed. A passenger, Tom Wilson, 28, of Linden, was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers reported.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:06 p.m. Dec. 10 along Gray Hill Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2009 Mazda driven by Jordan Bower, 22, of Hughesville, was traveling south when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. Bower was belted and not injured, troopers said.
1-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — The unidentified driver of a 1998 Toyota Corolla was given a warning by troopers following a 1-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 1 along Zeigler Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said the vehicle was turning onto Strick Road when it lost control and struck a guide rail. No injuries were reported.
Hit and run
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Montandon woman was issued a warning following an alleged hit and run at 12:42 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Walmart parking lot, Kelly Township, Union County.
Sylvia L. Shreck, 78, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu which sideswiped the rear of a parked 2019 Toyota Tacoma, police reported. Shreck was issued a warning for duty to give information and render aid, police noted.
Vehicle vs. tree
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle struck a tree and the tree struck another vehicle at 8:20 p.m. Dec. 11 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Matthew M. Poremsky, 43, of Lewisburg, was traveling south in a 2010 Honda Insight, according to police, when the vehicle struck a tree in the roadway. The collision caused the tree to hit the driver’s door of a stationary 2020 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Heidi L. Kerchoff, 46, of Northumberland. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An Ohio woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 1:19 a.m. Dec. 12 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 208.8, White Deer Township, Union County.
Christina M. Ciofani, 29, of Stuebenville, Ohio, was traveling west in a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. Ciofani was belted.
Felony firearms violation
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Watsontown man allegedly fired off a round in darkness and was later found to be a felon.
Chad Stamm was charged with felony counts of not to possess a firearm and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangering and disorderly conduct following the alleged incident at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 along Whitmoyer Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Stamm was arraigned and jailed in Northumberland County pending bail.
Harassment
TURBOTVILLE — Charges were filed after two women shoved one another, troopers noted.
The alleged incident involved a 22-year-old Danville woman and a 46-year-old Turbotville woman at 5:59 p.m. Dec. 8 along Main Street, Turbotville, Northumberland County. Glasses valued at $150 were allegedly damaged.
Harassment
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old Snyder County boy allegedly struck someone in the groin along Mensch Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said the alleged victim did not wish to pursue prosecution.
Trespass
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Waterford woman was arrested on a warrant out of the district magistrate’s office in Mifflinburg, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred at 2:01 p.m. Dec. 6 along Turkey Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. The woman was arrested for a trepass in progress at Shady Grove Christian School, Mifflinburg.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 78-year-old Lewisburg man was arrested for allegedly stealing a number of items between 12:23 p.m. Sept. 19 and 1:25 p.m. Dec. 11, at Weis Markets, 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Thirty-eight items were allegedly stolen with the value of the items ranging from $1.69 to $11.99.
Theft
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Three prescription medications were allegedly taken from the backpack of a Northumberland woman while she walked her dog.
The incident occurred between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 in the parking lot at Red Roof Inn, Red Roof Road, Valley Township, Montour County, troopers noted. The pack was left unattended as the alleged victim walked her dog.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the identity of a 28-year-old Milton woman to open a credit card account.
The incident was reported at 4 p.m. Nov. 2 along Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A propane tank was allegeldy taken from a residence along Buffalo Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
The tank, valued at $100, was taken sometime between 5 p.m. Nov. 16 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.