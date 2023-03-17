Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas
• George Burns, 52, of Ashland, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Joseph Darrup, 50, of Kulpmont, six months probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Bethany Keefer, 26, of Sunbury, six months probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; $50 fine plus costs for retail theft.
• Dennis Lupatsky, 50, of Mount Carmel, 12 to 24 months in state prison, 90 days credit for time served, $250 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• David Slaby, 31, of Kulpmont, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Dustin Wynings, 27, of Bloomsburg, six months probation with restrictive conditions including one month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:56 a.m. March 3 at Park and App roads, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2020 Volkswagen Passat driven by Alison Ziegler Wolfe, 50, of Selinsgrove, went through a stop sign and struck a 2023 Tesla driven by Mohammad Akhtar, 69, of Selinsgrove.
Ziegler Wolfe was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
One-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 6:24 a.m. March 1 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2007 Kia Sorento driven by Michelle Cunningham, 56, of Mifflinburg, went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Cunningham was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, failing to use restraint system and not having the required financial responsibility.
Drug possession
MIDDLEBURG — Samantha Carter, 27, of Turbotville, was charged after troopers said she was found in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia during a traffic stop conducted at 1:09 p.m. March 8 at East Main Street and North Creamery Avenue, Middleburg.
Theft
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Melanie Matter, 47, of Richfield, reported the thefts of three Apple iPhones, valued at more than $3,000 total.
The thefts were reported at 4:47 p.m. March 8 at 370 Graybill Lane, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
PFA violation
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Sean Blum, 27, of Hegins, was charged with violating the protection from abuse order held by a 26-year-old Kulpmont woman.
Troopers said the alleged violation occurred at 2:36 p.m. March 5 along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:12 p.m. March 10 along Wallis Run Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2003 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Hunter Shaheen, 19, of Muncy, spun out on a snow-covered roadway and overturned. Shaheen and passenger Frank Schemery III, 18, of Montoursville, were uninjured. Shaheen was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Montgomery woman sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 10:08 p.m. Feb. 28 along Brouse Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Mazda CXS driven by Paige McHenry went off the roadway, struck a tree and came to rest against a house. Charges of driving on roadways laned for traffic are pending the outcome of an investigation.
Theft
MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP — Mark Minier, 62, of Muncy reported someone opening a credit card in his name, and purchasing a $2,400 refrigerator.
The incident was reported to have occurred between 7 am. Jan. 23 and 1:09 p.m. Feb. 27 at 5443 Rabbittown Road, Mill Creek Township, Lycoming County.
