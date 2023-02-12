MAYBERRY TOWNSHIP — The Montour County Coroner's Office is investigating the discovery of the body of a 37-year-old Wilkes-Barre woman near the Susquehanna River.
According to a release issued late Sunday by the coroner's office, the body of Amy Gregory was discovered late Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, in Mayberry Township, Montour County.
The release said the body was discovered by individuals who were walking in the area. Gregory was reported missing by her family on Dec. 22.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The coroner's office is being assisted in the investigation by Pennsylvania State Police from Stonington, Milton and Montoursville, as well as Wilkes-Barre Police.
The Riverside Fire Department assisted with recovery of the body due to the difficult terrain in the area, the release stated.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
