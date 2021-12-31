RIVERSIDE — A contractor working for PennDOT will implement nighttime lane restrictions on Route 54, between Mill Street in Riverside Borough Boyd Station Road in Rush Township, Northumberland County, to continue a geotechnical investigation along the roadway.
This drilling work is scheduled to occur between 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, weather permitting.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane under nighttime flagging. Delays are expected.
