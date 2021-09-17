ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities has announced it has raised a record $90,000 through its 27th annual Operation HELP golf tournament. These funds will be applied to Operation HELP, a fuel fund that assists income-eligible PPL Electric Utilities customers struggling to pay their energy bills.
Operation HELP, which was established in 1983, is primarily supported by donations from PPL Electric Utilities and its employees and customers.
The tournament was held Sept. 16 at Olde Homestead Golf Club in New Tripoli.
Since 1983, Operation HELP has contributed over $32 million in grants toward customer bills and has helped more than 108,000 families in need. During 2020, Operation HELP assisted 2,418 customers with grants totaling $1.44 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.