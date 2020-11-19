MILTON — As you ascend the three flights of stairs to the Milton Model Train Museum this holiday season, you’ll quickly notice a colorful new addition to the facility.
Hanging on the wall of the stairwell leading to the museum, located on the third floor of the Milton Model Train Museum, is an 8-by-8-foot painting recently donated to the museum by ACF Industries.
Barry Mabus, a volunteer with the museum, said the painting — consisting of two large panels — hung for decades in the office area of the Milton railcar manufacturer, which closed its doors at the end of 2019.
Mabus said the images on the painting depict the railcar production process.
Museum volunteers have been preparing the museum for its annual holiday season open house.
The museum is scheduled to be open: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27; and 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28 through Dec. 27.
In addition to the painting, Mabus said the museum also features a framing of six photos, donated by Ann and Robert Satteson of Milton.
The photos depict a train crash which occurred June 15, 1945, when the 34th car of a freight train jumped the tracks, just south of Milton.
According to an Associated Press story from the time, that train fell on adjoining tracks and was struck by an oncoming Pennsylvania Railroad Dominion Express passenger train, which was traveling from Washington, D.C., to Buffalo, N.Y.
At least 17 people were killed in the crash and 32 were injured.
Also new to the model railroad display is a new engine house, or a model of a facility where train engines are repaired.
Mabus said the model was purchased by a member and properly fitted on the display.
The Milton Model Train Museum was founded in 2007 after the O-gauge scale model collection of the late Rev. Robert Walker was donated to The Improved Milton Experience (TIME). The display features a 1950s-era replica of Milton and has continued to expand over the last 13 years.
Today, Mabus said the museum owns 30 engines and 100 pieces of rolling stock which operate on the 20-by-60-foot layout.
In a typical year, Mabus said between 150 and 200 people will visit the museum over each holiday weekend the museum is open.
“We get people from out of state that come through, if they’re visiting relatives (in the area),” Mabus said. “That was in the past. I don’t know about this year.”
While he is unsure the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on attendance during open house weekends, Mabus said all the necessary precautions will be taken to mitigate the potential spread of the virus.
“Masks are going to be required,” he said. “All our (volunteers) will have them on.”
Masks will be available at the museum for those who may arrive without one.
“We are going to wipe down all our (display) buttons every chance we get,” Mabus said. “We will take that precaution.”
While the museum is free to visit, Mabus said donations are appreciated to cover the costs associated with upkeep of the museum.
Recently, $2,000 was spent to fix the museum’s air conditioning unit.
Donations can be made during the holiday open house or sent to: Milton Model Train Museum, 139 S. Front St., Milton, PA 17847.
