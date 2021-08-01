TURBOTVILLE — A tall, block structure rising from the center of a construction zone on the grounds of the Warrior Run high school/middle school complex is among the many signs that the district’s new elementary school is taking shape.
While the project’s groundwork has been ongoing since a ceremony held in late March, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the brick structure is an elevator shaft, which will be located in the center of the 99,000-square-foot building.
Other features of the building will also take shape in the coming weeks.
During a recent school board meeting, Ben Mike of construction management firm Fidevia, reported steel beams for the new school will soon be delivered to the site. Erection of the beams is scheduled to start in late August.
“It looks like everything is on schedule,” Mike reported. “There are no delays on steel... You will soon see a lot more block work taking place.”
An update posted on the district’s website provides further details about the ongoing $28.7 million project, which includes renovations to the facility’s athletic stadium.
According to the update, the slab for the building’s kitchen and mechanical room were poured on Tuesday.
Work also continues on the dugouts for the baseball and softball fields.
“Contractors performed ongoing storm piping work at the football field, stakeout and installed the infiltration tench (recently) between the pond and the football field,” the update said.
The school board in early March approved eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, as the general contractor for the project. The company submitted a $20.58 million bid.
In addition, the following contracts were also approved: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, Williamsport, $3.4 million.
Construction of the new elementary school is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
