“Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven, for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and the unjust.” (Matthew 5:44-45)
I heard two people interviewed in the “On Being” program on National Public Radio. They were explaining why loving your enemies is the wisest and most rational way to feel and live. So I will try to understand and explain why that is true.
The Christian theologian Richard Niebuhr describes Godlike love as compassion. I have compassion for people who hate their enemies or anyone else, because hating gives no joy and even hardens the heart, undermining your ability to experience joy in your life, because you are infected and poisoned by hatred or anger, possibly from being hurt by someone.
Joy comes from loving people. I know that because my greatest joy in life has come from feeling love for people. So I feel sad for people who do not or cannot love their enemies or anyone else. They are missing out on the best feelings in life, which come from loving others. But what about the sadness I feel for people who do not or cannot love their enemies or others? Because that sadness comes from having compassion for those loveless beings, from caring about their happiness and wellbeing, it is a sadness that softens the heart, and beautifies the heart, and makes the heart more Godlike.
Now to make loving your enemies easier, the people on the show said they were advised to try to find at least one desirable thing their enemy possessed in their character. But this is getting compassion mixed up with romantic love, which is sparked by something desirable. Now Richard Niebuhr says that we should have non-possessive romantic love for God, which is easier because the God I believe in is always desirable, because he always loves us, since God’s very nature is love. But enemies are seldom desirable in our estimation. Yet if an enemy has nothing good about them, they are even more pitiable; so my compassion for them grows even greater, as does God’s compassion for them.
And to pray for those who persecute you also makes sense, because if they find and feel Godlike love, they will have compassion for you and no longer persecute you. Or even if they find and feel the joy of loving, their new found joy in loving may make, them happy enough that they do not feel like persecuting you or anyone else.
And if they find and enjoy Godlike love like I have enjoyed its beauty for so long and so much, I will no longer have reason to feel sad for them. Then my prayers when fulfilled, will not only have made their life better and happier; it will have also make my life better and happier too. So loving my enemies and praying for those who persecute me makes great sense to me, which is why I always choose to follow that advice to love like God does both in Heaven and on this earth now. And I have also found that it makes this life more heavenly even now, for me and for others in this world we all live in together.
