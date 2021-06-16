MIFFLINBURG — Students of the Month for May were recently recognized at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Third-grader Oakley Kenamond is the son of Danny and Heather Kenamond of Lewisburg. Oakley’s favorite subject is math. Outside of school, Oakley participates in football and wrestling. In his free time, Oakley enjoys hunting, riding dirt bikes, and helping others when they need help. Oakley’s favorite place to visit is the beach. In the future, Oakley would like to become a mechanic or a carpenter.
Fourth-grader Kaedyn Haines is the son of Brandon and Heather Haines of Mazzeppa. Kaedyn has two brothers and two sisters. His favorite subject is gym. Outside of school, Kaedyn participates in baseball, football, wrestling and 4-H Club. He also enjoys farming, riding dirt bikes, and helping to do mechanical work on trucks and tractors. Kaedyn also loves to show pigs at the fair and tractor pulling. Kaedyn’s favorite places to visit are the beach and the family cabin to go fishing. In the future, Kaedyn hopes to become a farmer and take over his dad’s business in diesel mechanics.
Fifth-grader Madalynn Chappell is the daughter of Amanda and Justin Chappell of Lewisburg. Her favorite subjects are science and social studies, and Madalynn likes being in Art Club at school. In her free time, Madalynn enjoys participating in the Mifflinburg Wildcats Cheerleading program, cooking, painting, and swimming. Her favorite place to relax is at the beach on family vacations. Madalynn also loves playing with her little brother, Henry. In the future, she hopes to travel to see the world and eventually become a veterinarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.