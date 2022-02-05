LEWISBURG — Icy weather greeted sculptors Friday as they shaped blocks of ice into feature attractions of the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival.
Mark Mastrangelo of the DiMartino Ice Company and his crew took uncut blocks of ice from shipping boxes and began their work near the steps of the GreenSpace Center in the 800-block of Market Street, Lewisburg. A dragon would soon take shape in the area of the former Lewisburg Area High School.
Mastrangelo, who ladled water onto the blocks, explained how a typical sculpture is "frozen together."
"We have a base block and put the next block on," he said. "We saw between to get them as flat as we possibly can. Then we put water in there and t acts like glue and we keep building it that way.
Partners Rob Higareda and Karl Sampsell did their parts, respectively shaping the ice and driving a forklift. Unshaped, the ice blocks weighed in at nearly 300 pounds apiece.
Mastrangelo noted the dragon was one of five sculptures they would complete in downtown Lewisburg.
Others included a Bucknell bison, a wishing well, a throne and an interactive Cupid. Mastrangelo explained that the Valentine-themed piece had no head, allowing for family photo opportunities.
DiMartino, based in Jeanette, has been doing "live ice sculptures" for 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.