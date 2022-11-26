Marriage licenses
• Zina Cashner, 58, of Watsontown, and J. Jesus Montoya, 49, of Watsontown.
• Lisa D'Amico, 60, of Mount Carmel Township and William McAndrew, 55, of Mount Carmel Township.
• Justin Catley, 26, of Point Township and Ashley Header, 28, of Point Township.
• Kaleb Bowers, 28, of Coal Township and Nicole Wyland, 27, of Coal Township.
• Rick Keckler, 68, of Brecknock Township and Leslie Fegley, 60, of Snydertown Township.
Deed transfers
• Stone Fortress Homes LLC to Brian Rute, property in Delaware Township, $242,000.
• Debra L. Heater and Ralph C. Heater to Jennifer Lynn Eger, property in Delaware Township, $156,000.
• Fay G. Geyer by agent and Brenda K. Carl agent to Jennifer Sabins, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Glenn R. Fisher, Rachel Fisher, Cathy S. Moser, Ronald Moser, Cindy L. Swanger and Melvin Swanger to Joanna Johnson, property in Milton, $1.
• Dallas Hevner and Camila Hevner to Jackson Stryker, property in Delaware Township, $267,000.
• Tericia E. Mullin to Brandon C. Mullin and Kylie N. Mullin, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• William F. Poeth III and Jean M. Poeth to Poeth Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Turst, William F. Poeth III and Jean M. Poeth, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Andre E. Garrote and Alania D. Garrote to Granato Group LLC, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Ralph O. Yong Jr. and Vera A. Young to Ralph A. Young and Justine A. Young, property in Watsontown, $4.
• Carl L. Pardoe and Gina T. Pardoe to Bryan W. Shook and Christina B. Shook, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $130,000.
• Terravet Watsontown LLC to 25th Street Partnership LLC, property in Delaware Township, $1,175,000.
• Integrity Land Inc. to Green Hills Land LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $51,900.
• Split Vein Coal Company Inc. to Margaret R. Swank, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Margarete R. Swank to Victor J. Cocur, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Nellie N. Roughton estate and Debra L. Griffiths administratrix to Debra L. Griffiths, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Northwest Bank and Northwest Savings B ank to Robert H. Grogan and Donna M. Grogan, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
• Anthony J. Welsh III to Luis N. Martinez Nieves and Rigoberto Garcia, property in Mount Carmel, $53,000.
• Russell K. Broscious Jr. to Jeffrey L. Balestrini and Tiffani J. Balestrini, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Nancy E. Herman estate and Jessica G. Herman Kerstetter exeuctrix to Daniel A. Alderson and Billi Jo Alderson, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Sussan Feaster Mccollum, Susan Feaster-McCollum and Ben H. McCollum to Susan Feaster McCollum and Ben J. McCollum, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Donna Marie Gotlob and James R. Gotlob to Reina Cruz and Neal Cruz, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Saheeb Dillard and Paula Bailey to Diamante Enterprises LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $12,000.
• Julio C. Medina Burgos to Onofre Daniel Burgos, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Aaron D. Witmer and Anthony C. Witmer to Mountainside Real Estate Holdings LLC, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Roxann L. Russin, Roxann L. Allen and Rodney P. Allen to Roxann L. Allen, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Sandra Mae Bradigan to Sandra Mae Bradigan, Kimberly Heitzman, Megan Foote and Casey Bradigan, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Robin K. Phillips and Robin K. Troutman to Elli J. Kashuba and Thomas M. Kasuhba, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Stamata LLC to Christ Wesleyan Church, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Robert S. Moyer, Angela M. Moyer, Anglea M. Combs and Donald M. Combs to Angela M. Combs, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Lacey A. Vorhees, Lacey A. Gallagher and Christopher Gallagher to Jeannie Angelo, property in Marion Heights, $90,000.
• MVLS Investmets LLC and MVLS Investments LLS to Rosemary Corp, property in Mount Carmel Township, $48,500.
• Michael P. Reeder to Amber L. Pincoskie, property in Coal Township, $9,000.
• Daniel A. Snyder to Amanda Vetovich, property in Mount Carmel, $60,000.
• Bowen Developments LLC to Allison M. Shambach, property in Zerbe Township, $85,000.
• Waterfall Investments Corp to Rosemary Corp, property in Mount Carmel, $49,500.
• Rosemary Corp to Vicar Assets Corp, property in Mount Carmel Township, $61,000.
• Randy b. Troutman to Keith Troutman, property in West Cameron Township, $130,000.
• Mary L. Metza and Gary Metza to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• Fred Seroski and Elizabeth I. Seroski to Ryan F. Seroski, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Fred D. Seroski and Elizabeth I. Seroski to Fred D. Seroski and Elizabeth I. Seroski, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Ali Youssef Makki and Sima Jaroudy to Richard Invesements LLC, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
• Thomas L. Nye Jr. to Eric L. Nye, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Elsie Forbes Trust, Elsie Forbes trustee, James W. Forbes Trust, James W. Forbes trustee and Geraldine Rittweger agent to Samuel L. Fisher and Mary M. Fisher, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $161,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Xclusiv Nests LLC Kerri Kauffman, property in Shamokin, $300.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and James E. Vachris to Kerri Kauffman, property in Zerbe Township, $100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Alfons Keefer to Joshua Tree Associates LLC, property in Shamokin, $100.
• 5M Group 6 LLC to Key People Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $11,000.
