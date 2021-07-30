DANVILLE — When you need care right away but it's not an emergency, you can now see a Geisinger urgent care provider without leaving home.
On-demand virtual visits are available for conditions typically seen at Geisinger's ConvenientCare urgent care centers. These include cold and flu symptoms, allergies, rashes, headaches, insect bites, sinus infections and urinary tract infections.
Providers can assess your symptoms virtually and provide care, referrals and/or prescriptions without having to see you in the clinic.
If you're a Geisinger patient, you can access on-demand virtual care at geisinger.org/virtualcare, via the symptom checker feature of Geisinger.org's Virtual Assistant, or through the myGeisinger portal at geisinger.org/mygeisinger.
On-demand visits are available 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
