STATE COLLEGE — Winter weather is expected to continued to plague Central Pennsylvania over the next week, with forecasters eyeing the potential for a "significant accumulation" of snow on Tuesday.
"Through the next week, at least, there's a potential for several bouts of winter weather," Bill Gartner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said.
There's a slight chance of light snow Saturday afternoon and evening, Gartner said.
"We aren't looking for any accumulation," he continued. "(Saturday) night could be light snow, mixing with sleet, freezing rain."
That mixed precipitation is forecast to end by daybreak Sunday.
Skies will be cloudy Monday. However, Gartner said snow is expected to begin falling Monday evening, and will continue into Tuesday evening.
"Right now, we're looking for the potential of significant accumulation," he said.
Gartner said potential snowfall amounts are not yet available.
While he said "there's a chance" the storm could turn away from the region, he noted there's a "high chance" it will strike.
"The upper pattern, right now the the jet stream has been to the north," Gartner explained "It's been keeping cold air, arctic air, across much of the country.
"The southern branch of the jet stream is bringing a lot of energy from the Pacific Ocean," he continued. "When that energy comes across and into the cold air... if things move just right, you get a bigger storm."
In addition to the storm expected to hit Monday night into Tuesday, Gartner said meteorologists are also watching the potential for another storm hitting Central Pennsylvania on Thursday.
"That is, right now, still west of Alaska," Gartner said. "Given where the jet stream is moving, it will take several days for that (storm) to track."
