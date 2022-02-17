Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.