LEWISBURG — Sale or disposal of equipment not needed or not used by Lewisburg Borough was approved at the most recent council meeting.
The items declared surplus included lockers once used by Lewisburg Police, file cabinets, a fireproof file cabinet, a 1999 Wood Chuck brand chipper, 1974 Ingersoll air compressor, traffic signal control cabinets and a 2004 "tar buggy" (carry trailer).
Items possibly of interest to a collector included a 1950 Super A tractor.
Borough Manager William Lowthert recalled the small tractor was used near a fire company training area where conditions could be muddy. He was unsure why the item was kept for 72 years. Recently bought equipment was able to perform the same tasks.
"It's not in great shape and it is painted municipal yellow, which is interesting for a tractor," Lowthert said. "Someone may want to restore it."
Though a dollar value was not estimated for what could be operable equipment or even as scrap, Lowthert said crews would check their condition and make some photos before placing them on Municibid, an online auction site.
Lowthert said the tar carrier would likely be offered to the Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority. Other equipment may be scrapped.
Borough crews would fixing holes in borough streets late in the week. Lowthert said cold weather has taken a toll on a number of borough streets. Additionally, council approved roadwork plans and permitted projects to be put out to bid. They included work on portions of Logan Avenue, Matlack Avenue, St. Louis Street and Peach Tree Alley.
Other council action included approval of Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB) certificates of appropriateness for Amber G Co Photography, Mary Anne Fleisher, 139 Market St. (signs) and Community Partnerships, 328 Market Street (sign).
A $41,750 roof replacement project for the borough building at 101 N. Fifth St. was approved and awarded to H and P Construction of Kulpmont. It will be paid for by the Building Depreciation Fund.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods (LN) was given permission to close St. Anthony Street from North Water Street to the bridge for a portion of Sunday, May 8 for the River Road Holiday. Taylor Lightman, LN executive director, said there would be a rain date should conditions not cooperate.
Neighbors wary of the Derrstown Village development recently told council of their concerns. A message saying as such was recently painted on a fence across from the St. Anthony Street construction site. It appeared along with a paper handout encouraging attendance at an upcoming council hearing of the developer's request for conditional use of a zoned area.
