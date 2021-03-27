WASHINGTONVILLE — John Zaktansky vividly recalls encountering a swan while kayaking along Lake Chillisquaque with his daughter.
The swan was floating along the lake as the two were enjoying father-daughter time kayaking.
While Zaktansky said the two were able to keep a safe distance away from the bird, his daughter took home a souvenir from the encounter.
"She found a swan feather floating on the lake," Zaktansky said, adding that his daughter now displays the feather in her room.
The encounter is just one of many family oriented memories Zaktansky has forged of the preserve since his family moved to the Central Susquehanna Valley when he was in fourth grade.
Zaktansky, of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, and Montour Area Recreation Commission Director Bob Stoudt recently met to discuss their passion for the Montour Preserve.
Recently, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association announced it reached an agreement with Talen Energy for the energy company to transfer ownership of the Montour Preserve. The ownership is to be transferred to a conservation entity, within two years of when the energy company will no longer need water from Lake Chillisquaque to cool its coal-fired plant.
Talen announced in November that it will be switching the plant from coal to a cleaner-burning fuel — likely natural gas. Zaktansky expects the transfer of ownership to occur within two years of 2025.
The Montour Preserve has been managed by MARC, through a lease agreement, since 2015.
Stoudt's office is located at the Montour Preserve. He is a 1991 graduate of the Warrior Run High School. Zaktansky is a 1996 Warrior Run graduate. Both have fond memories of the preserve back to their childhood.
"My whole life, the Montour Preserve was here," Stoudt said. "My whole life, we would come out fishing regularly."
He also recalls school field trips to the preserve.
"It was always part of my life," he said, of the Montour Preserve.
While studying at Bloomsburg University, Stoudt secured an internship with the Columbia County Conservation District.
"I kept trying to get an internship at the Montour Preserve," he recalled. "It just wasn't an option."
Stoudt and his wife had their wedding reception at Goose Cove at the Montour Preserve. In more recent times, he and his wife have spent time at the preserve with their three ch ildren.
Stoudt noted that his kids particularly enjoyed visiting the preserve's fossil pit when they were younger.
"Our house is full of fossils," he said. "The thought of the Montour Preserve not being here is incomprehensible."
In order to relocate away from the suburbs, Zaktansky's family moved from New Jersey to McEwensville when he was in fourth grade.
It was while his parents were house hunting that Zaktansky fell in love with the Montour Preserve.
"When we were looking at houses, the Amish farm on the corner (of the Montour Preserve's property) was for sale," Zaktansky said, recounting that a realtor took his family to see the house.
"I remember begging and pleading (with my parents) to take this house," he recalled. "I wanted a lake in my back yard."
While his family ended up purchasing a home in McEwensville, the Montour Preserve became an important part of Zaktansky's life from the time he arrived in the area.
"We fished quite a bit on the lake," he said.
While in high school, a team Zaktansky competed with won a regional Envirothon competition, advancing to the state finals.
"We got to go to states," he recalled. "It was here (at Montour Preserve). We got to welcome students from around the state to our back yard."
In 2020, Stoudt said approximately 90,000 people visited Montour Preserve.
"It's a place where a lot of people get introduced to nature for the first time," he said. "Being outdoors is so important to everybody."
Stoudt has seen numerous individuals who grew up visiting the Montour Preserve enter into nature-related careers.
"You build that lifelong love of the outdoors at the Montour Preserve, or whatever your neighborhood park is."
Between 1972 and 2018, Stoudt said 243 species of birds have been documented as being seen at the preserve.
"It's fair to say there's easily 500 species of plants, animals at the preserve," he said.
According to Stoudt, the preserve was established by PPL Electric Utilities 49 years ago as the energy company needed a source of water for cooling its coal-fired plant, now owned by Talen Energy.
"(Montour Preserve) mushroomed into one of the most important natural areas in Central Pennsylvania," Stoudt said.
Zaktansky explained that lakes and wetlands are "hotspots for various species that migrate."
"(Montour Preserve) is an easy stop-off point for so many (migrating birds)," he said.
He explained that some of the same families of birds likely stop at the Montour Preserve annually during their migration process.
"It's an important part of their natural process," Zaktansky said. "This lake, this area, is engrained in their DNA."
Stoudt has worked for MARC since 2010 and truly enjoys working in the outdoors.
"I have not once been bored," he said. "Everything we do matters... I am fortunate to have the job."
Stoudt said he gets to know a lot of people who regularly visit the Montour Preserve.
When he suddenly notices that someone regularly seen at the preserve stops coming, he will wonder what happened to them.
In addition to wedding receptions and birthday parties, Stoudt said numerous memorial services have been held at the preserve.
"(Attendees) will say 'my granddad came here every day,'" Stoudt said, adding that he'll realize a memorial service was held for someone he knew as a regular visitor to the preserve.
Separately, he noted that 98% of visitors to the Montour Preserve are respectful of the facility.
"We are so grateful for that," Stoudt said.
"A lot of people in this area grew up with a respect for the outdoors," Zaktansky added. "People, when they are out, they are respectful."
