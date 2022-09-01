MILTON — A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is continuing the investigation into a fire which ripped through a Milton home early Monday morning, Aug. 22.
Tpr. James Nizinski said he met earlier this week with an insurance fire investigator to discuss the case.
"We are still under investigation, pending video surveillance from the neighborhood," he said.
Officials have not released the names or conditions of three people who were pulled by first responders from the home, and transported to area hospitals for treatment.
The victims have only been identified by Nizinski as being a 20-year-old man, 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old boy.
The fire broke out at around 4 a.m. at 123 Myrtle St.
Firefighters from Milton, the Warrior Run area, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, and White Deer, Turbot and Point townships responded, along with police from Milton and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
