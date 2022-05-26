POTTS GROVE — A 67-year-old Milton woman was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment after suffering a possible medical emergency while driving a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country school van along Route 642, in the area of Mexico Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Cindy Miller was driving on Route 642 at 7:57 a.m. Thursday, May 26, when she suffered a suspected medical emergency. As a result, the van traveled off the roadway and down an embankment, where it struck several trees and a utility pole.
There were no children in the van at the time the crash occurred.
Volunteers from the Milton Fire Department responded to the crash, and could be seen working to free Miller from the van, and hoisting her up an embankment to an ambulance.
Route 642 at the crash scene was temporarily restricted to one lane as responders worked on scene. Troopers initially restricted media access to the crash site.
In a separate Thursday morning crash, a 24-year-old Monticello, Maine, man was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of a possible injury after being involved in a crash at 2:33 a.m. along Interstate 180, at mile marker 8.5, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2005 Freightliner driven by James Tapley traveled off the shoulder after Tapley fell asleep while behind the wheel. The Freightliner then traveled onto an embankment and overturned.
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department was called to the scene. Emergency radio communications indicated the truck was carrying milk products. Interstate 180 in the area of the crash was reduced to one lane as responders worked on scene.
