MILTON — With a defibrillator implanted in his chest, William Cyphers was initially fearful of what may lie ahead when a cancerous tumor was found on his lung.
Cyphers, who has lived in Milton for the past 15 years with his wife Luella, is a 1960 graduate of the Warrior Run High School. Prior to returning to the Central Susquehanna Valley, Cyphers worked as a greeting card salesman in Las Vegas, Nev., for 35 years.
"I do have a heart issue," Cyphers explained. "I've had a defibrillator in for a couple of years."
When he was diagnosed with lung cancer, Cyphers was initially told the defibrillator may have to be surgically moved in order to allow physicians to reach the cancerous growth for treatment.
"The word cancer is enough to make you pucker up," he said. "I really, really, really, really was against moving the defibrillator."
Two of his UPMC North Central Pa. Region physicians — Drs. Aderonke Ajala and S. Sree Kesan — started consulting on the case.
Cyphers praised their efforts, as well as those of another UPMC physician who was brought in to consult on the case, Dr. Umar Tariq.
Tariq realized Cyphers was a prime candidate for a procedure called microwave ablation, which uses high-frequency microwave energy to heat and kill cancer cells. The procured was able to be carried out without moving the defibrillator.
"Ablation is this unique technology through which you can burn or freeze or microwave any tumor or anything in the body," Tariq said. "Anywhere, pretty much, from bones to liver to kidney to lungs."
He said the technology has been around for six to nine years, but only recently started being available in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
According to Tariq, the procedure is carried out using a pen tip-sized device.
"The tip can do three things," he explained. "It can either microwave, produce a lot of heat, it can produce radio-frequency waves... or it can freeze the tumor."
According to information provided by UPMC, during the procedure imaging and a needle are used to guide the device through the skin, to the tumor.
The procedure was used to remove a tumor from Cyphers' right lung.
"If a patient has a tumor that is typically bigger than 5 centimeters, they are typically not, unfortunately, a candidate for this procedure," Tariq said.
Someone with a tumor 3 centimeters or less is considered an "excellent candidate" for the procedure.
"You get 100% cure," Tariq said. "You don't need to go through chemotherapy or surgery."
Of the 20 patients Tariq has performed ablation on through UPMC North Central Pa. Region, none have returned with a recurrence of the tumor which was removed.
He noted Cyphers subsequently had a tumor appear on his left lung. Tariq used ablation to freeze that tumor.
"The first (procedure), I was home for lunch," Cyphers said. "The second time, because it was a slightly different procedure... they kept me (in the hospital) overnight."
Tariq said UPMC in North Central Pa. is starting to get more referrals of individuals who may be candidates for the procedure.
"Twenty-twenty was the first time it was offered to the population of Williamsport," Tariq said. "The expertise (to perform the ablations) is pretty rare. Nobody feels comfortable doing it. It's not that challenging."
Since first meeting Tariq, Cyphers has been impressed with his ability to perform the procedure.
"Dr. Tariq, the guy that did (the procedure), he's just so confident," Cyphers said. "I love the confidence in these young people."
Cyphers also noted his wife worked in the medical field for much of her career.
"She always looks at the nurses, the staff in the office," he said. "The girls in Dr. Tariq's office, they love the guy. He's a good doctor."
Cyphers said the procedures took care of his cancer, although he goes for regular checkups to make sure it hasn't come back or spread to other parts of his body.
After high school, Cyphers served four years in the United States Air Force.
He completed basic training in Texas, and additional training in Mississippi.
Stationed in Japan, Cyphers served as a Morse code intercept operator.
"We intercepted Russian and Chinese communist Morse code transmissions," Cyphers recalled. "We knew a lot about them, as they did us. There was certain code words, if you hear one of those those, you hit the button to alert your boss. I just did my job."
After serving in Japan, Cyphers was also stationed in Florida.
In more recent years, he served as a member of Milton Borough Council.
