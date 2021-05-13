MILTON — Sen John Gordner (R-27) is encouraging his constituents to vote “yes” to four different questions which will appear on the ballot during the Tuesday, May 18, primary.
Gordner detailed the four questions during a presentation held Wednesday at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce.
The first question asks if the Pennsylvania General Assembly should be given power to terminate or extend a disaster emergency declaration, by allowing both the House and Senate to vote on the matter.
The second question also pertains to disaster emergency declarations, and asks if they should expire after 21 days, unless extended by the General Assembly.
Question three asks if the Pennsylvania constitution should be amended by adding a new section “providing that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged because of an individual’s race or ethnicity.”
The final question asks if municipal fire and EMS departments with paid providers should be allowed to apply for loans through an existing state-run program for volunteer companies.
The bulk of Gordner’s remarks focused on the first two questions. However, he opened his remarks by touching on question four.
He said the program has been beneficial to volunteer fire companies, and will benefit paid companies as well. He said the volunteer departments will not be impacted by expanding the program.
“I would encourage folks to vote yes on that,” Gordner said. “That is going to be the theme. Yes across the board.”
Traditionally, Gordner said emergency declarations were signed for short periods of time following weather-related disasters.
“Most of you do not know we are in year three of a state of emergency dealing with the opioid and heroin crisis,” Gordner said. “The governor, a little over three years ago, declared a state of emergency for 90 days... We are now in our ninth emergency declaration over the opioid and heroin crisis.”
Under current laws, Gordner said the governor can declare a state of emergency for 90 days, but continually extend the declaration with no input from legislators.
“The governor can start an emergency (declaration) and a governor can end an emergency (declaration),” Gordner explained. “The House and Senate, by a vote, can not end an emergency (declaration).
“That is not what the founders of our constitution intended,” he added.
By Gov. Tom Wolf continually extending the COVID-19 pandemic emergency declaration, Gordner said multiple problems have ensued, many related to the business supply chain.
As manufacturing was able to resume in other states, earlier in the pandemic, Gordner said a Bloomsburg business which manufactures carpet for automobiles was impacted.
While auto manufacturers in other states resumed production, Gordner said due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s declaration that only essential businesses could stay open, the Bloomsburg company was not able to resume production.
“They lost some significant contracts as a result of that,” he said.
“For a while, we were the only state in the country that didn’t allow car dealerships to be open,” Gordner continued. “For a while, 49 states allowed the real estate industry to continue, but Pennsylvania did not.”
While he was critical of Wolf’s handling of emergency declarations and other orders throughout the pandemic, Gordner spoke highly of Wolf’s character.
“I’ve been in the company of the governor a number of times,” Gordner said. “He’s a decent, ethical individual.
“I think he truly believes he is the one that should be making the decisions, and the people around him,” he continued. “When you have a closed circle... sometimes you don’t hear all the opinions.”
By giving the General Assembly the power to vote whether emergency declarations should be extended or terminated, Gordner said more opinions on the matter will be heard.
He also extolled the virtues of only allowing emergencies to be declared for 21 days, noting that’s the average length the state has been impacted by weather-related disasters.
To exemplify his points, Gordner credited Wolf with creating a COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.
According to Gordner the force consists of seven two nine people. Wolf is part of the force, along with Republicans and Democrats from both the House and Senate.
Gordner said the task force meets once a week to exchange ideas about the distribution of the vaccination.
“Each member gets to throw out ideas,” he explained. “The governor listens, they reach a consensus, they make a decision.
“We are now in the top five or six states in the country, in terms of vaccine distribution,” he continued. “We went from 49th in the nation, to be in the top.”
Even if both of the questions relating to emergency declarations are approved, Gordner said it doesn’t mean that every emergency declaration will end after 21 days.
“It does not automatically end an emergency declaration,” he said. “It does not hinder any federal funds.”
Gordner also noted that all registered voters can show up at the polls and cast a vote on the four questions.
“Normally in (Pennsylvania) primaries, it’s Democrats and Republicans (who are only able to vote),” he said. “Anyone and everyone who is registered to vote gets to vote (on the questions).
“We encourage you to go to the polls and vote on these questions.”
