Elaine Pfeil

Elaine Pfeil has organized the 2023 ARTS Festival, which will take place Friday and Saturday at the Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St., Milton.

 MATT JONES THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — A Milton business owner is gearing up for a two-day ARTS Festival.

Organized by the Tarry Shop, the 2023 ARTS Festival — which stands for Arts and Crafts, Restoration, Theatre, and Surprises — will include vendors, music, food and an activities for both children and adults.

