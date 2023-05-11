MILTON — A Milton business owner is gearing up for a two-day ARTS Festival.
Organized by the Tarry Shop, the 2023 ARTS Festival — which stands for Arts and Crafts, Restoration, Theatre, and Surprises — will include vendors, music, food and an activities for both children and adults.
The festival will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Tarry Shop, located at the intersection of Broadway and Arch streets.
Friday will feature a musical performance from Saxman Ravi and a cider tasting from Civil War Cider.
“They’re donating a case of their cider to do tastings,” said Elaine Pfeil, owner of the Tarry Shop and organizer of the festival.
In the upstairs theater space, attendees will have the chance to read short scripts with the Micro Theatre on Broadway and listen to a poetry reading by William S. Brown. Adults will also have the opportunity to participate in an Art for Everyone with Reba Rohrer program.
“She’s got a presentation where she weaves art history into you saying what you like about paintings,” said Pfeil.
There will be an Art for Everyone for both kids and adults on Saturday, as well as a Music and Movement in a Box demonstration for kids between 2 and 5, and a reading of April Smith’s “Squeaks Camping Adventure.”
“She’s a local author,” said Pfeil. “We’re going to turn the theater space into a camp. She and I both are supplying things to make it camp like, like tents, lanterns, a tree, a campfire, and chairs for kids to sit on. It’ll be kind of an immersive environment for the kids while she reads the book.”
The grand finale of the festival will include revisiting an old favorite for both children and adults.
“To cap it all off, in the theater space, we’re going to act out a couple scenes from Peter Pan in costume. And that is any age,” said Pfeil. “They’ll get to fly. I won’t say how. You have to come and do it to see how you fly.”
