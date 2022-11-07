Marine assumes executive officer duties

DANVILLE — Commander Jim Nogle — a Danville native and son of John Jr. and Louise Nogle of Danville — recently assumed the duties as executive officer, 2d Medical Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics Group, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
The battalion provides a ready health service support element to II Marine Expeditionary Force in order to enable worldwide mission success.
