WINFIELD — A strong line of thunderstorms swept through the region Monday afternoon, toppling trees and causing some water issues across Union County.
The Union Township Fire Company was called to Amish Road, where a barn was reportedly flattened by the storm. Multiple trees were also reportedly knocked down across the township.
Firefighters from Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company and New Berlin responded to separate reports of basement flooding in their respective regions.
New Berlin firefighters assisted with pumping water from the basement of a home on Market Street, while in Lewisburg the basement of a home on Villa Vista Avenue took on water.
