State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A minor injury was reported following a two-vehicle crash at 10 a.m. March 4 along Col. John Kelly Road, east of Miller Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 1997 Peterbilt 357 driven by Melvin K. Stoltzfus, 67, of Mifflinburg, was traveling east when it crossed the double-yellow line and sideswiped a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Mahlon R. Keister, 61, of Hartleton, then went off the north side of the roadway and overturned onto its driver’s side. Keister sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted.
Stoltzfus will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Two Lycoming County residents were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following a one-vehicle crash at 6:27 a.m. March 4 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 203.1, White Deer Township, Union County.
Nathan J. Woodring, 24, of Montoursville, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix east when it veered left off the roadway and struck a culvert, police noted. Woodring and passenger Shyann D. Phinicie, 24, of Montoursville, were transported with suspected minor injuries, it was noted. A third passenger, Mary A. Davies, 46, of Montoursville, was uninjured. All were belted.
Woodring will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Hit and run
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Frackville man was charged following an alleged hit-and-run crash at 5:21 p.m. March 4 along Westbranch Highway, south of Kelly Square, Kelly Township, Union County.
Aaron Bevan, 35, of Frackville, was traveling south in a 2001 Toyota Camry when it allegedly used the left berm and median to try to pass a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Ryan T. Bowersox, 22, of Hartleton. The Camry struck the driver’s side of the Corolla, then fled the scene, police noted.
Bevan was later located and identified, troopers noted. He will be cited with careless driving.
Hit and run
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash at 8:18 p.m. March 1 along Ridge Drive, west of Toby Run Road, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a westbound vehicle struck a tree down, went out of control, swerved into the eastbound lane and struck a stopped 2012 Suzuki SX4 driven by a 16-year-old Danville boy, then continued west without stopping.
Harassment
WASHINGTONVILLE — A Williamsport woman was charged after she allegedly shoved her chest into a 28-year-old Berwick man during a verbal altercation.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:30 p.m. March 5 in Washingtonville, Montour County. Jessi Hamm will be cited.
Burglary
UNION TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole three chainsaws from Marucci Sports, 1229 Amish Road, Union Township, Union County.
The alleged theft took place between 2 p.m. Feb. 26 and 10 a.m. March 2. The Stihl chainsaws — models MS 660, MS 661 and MS 170 — were valued at $600, $600 and $150. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Milton woman allegedly stole numerous items from Walmart.
The alleged theft was reported at 9:06 p.m. March 4 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Kayla Gastley, 27, allegedly stole thongs, panties, shorts, T-shirts, sports bras, a camisole, roses, school glue, a chemise, sponge and more valued at around $139.
Theft by deception
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly secured a loan for $700 using the personal information of a 40-year-old Milton man.
The alleged incident took place at noon Feb. 8 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Selinsgrove Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Richfield woman allegedly under-rang merchandise over multiple dates at Walmart and has been charged with shoplifting.
Troopers said Roxxette Harp, 30, was charged following alleged incidents from 5:46 p.m. Jan. 9 through 4:13 p.m. Feb. 23 at the store, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Troopers said stolen items included household goods and bath decor valued at $77.99, carmel apple wrap valued at $1, paper plates valued at $9.48, salted carmel chocolates valued at $11.96 and children’s toys valued at $20.80.
State Police At Stonington DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin woman was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 12:09 a.m. Feb. 20 along Logan Street and Luke Fidler Patch Road, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2008 Dodge driven by Athena Bailey, 23, was stopped, and Bailey arrested for suspicion of DUI.
1-vehicle crash
LITTLE MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A Trevorton teen sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 3:34 p.m. March 5 along Creek Road, Little Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
The unnamed 16-year-old girl was traveling in a 2004 Dodge Neon when the vehicle went out of control, off the roadway and into a ditch. The girl was belted. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Drug possession
SUNBURY — A Dornsife woman was arrested after she was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Focus was stopped and an unnamed 21-year-old Dornsife woman found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
State Police At Montoursville Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, Montoursville Activity report
• February: Complaints received, 65; violation letters issued, 7; warning letters issued, 17.
Administrative citations
• Feb. 1-28 in various counties.
The following establishments were cited for failing to abide by the order and mandates related to businesses in the restaurant and retail food service industry permitted to operate during the COVID-19 emergency. Listed establishments either failed to require customers wear face masks, did not provide face masks for employees or did not require employees to wear face masks: RC’s Bar and Grill, Benton, Columbia County; Sons of Poland Beneficial Society, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County; End Zone Bar and Grill, Kulpmont, Northumberland County; Washington Tavern, Northumberland, Northumberland County; Anteek Bar and Grill, Watsontown, Northumberland County; Forest House Hotel, Mifflinburg, Union County.
The Forest Inn, Trout Run, Lycoming County, was cited for failure to have its board-approved manager complete RAMP training within 180 days of board approval of appointment.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Michael Allen Blake, 30, Lewisburg; Kendra Landis Lyons, 24, Lewisburg
• Kathryn Ann Lesslie, 66, Lewisburg; Christopher Jan Snyder, 70, Lewisburg
• Candace Eldora Yoder, 25, Lewisburg; Larry Devon Soltzfus, 24, Middleburg
• Devin Robert Snook, 18, Lewisburg; Megan Elizabeth Buck, 18, Mifflinburg
• Albert George Payne, ,41, Lewisburg; Maureen Patricia Benfer, 37, Lewisburg
• Jeffrey Earl Hoyt Sr. 65, Lewisburg; Julia Ann Heim, 62, Lewisburg
Divorces granted
• Thomas E. Harvey, Leisha Marie Johnson-Harvey, 22 years
• Michael Hosums Jr., Jodie Hosums, 20 years
• Jason J. Parker, Melissa S. Parker, 23 years
• Nicholas Jon Hesman, Vicky Kay Hesman, 6 years
• Tonia Stutzman, George A. Stuzman, 20 years
• Craig Balisteri, Barbara Balisteri, 10 years
Deed transfers
• Chezwall LLC, Charles G. Wall III member by agent, Jerry D. Edmiston Jr. by agent, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Shonny L. Walter to Lindsay A. Zevan, Ethan P. Zevan, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Kenneth C. Flewelling to Ross Jarrett property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Colbey A. Russell, Kayla M. Dunkle, Kayla M. Russell to Colbey A. Russell, Kayla M. Russell, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Gary A. Yost, Janet L. Yost to Gary A. Yost, Janet L. Yost, Matthew D. Yost trustee, Jayme L. Hackenberg trustee,Yost irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Pamela P. Paulsen to Pamela P. Paulsen, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• John S. Klingler income only grantor trust, Michael A. Klingler trustee, Andrea J. Klingler trustee to Andrea J. Klingler, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Andrea J. Klingler, Terri L. Bitting to Andrea J. Klingler, Terri J. Bitting, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Pam A. Haga, Carl H. Haga Sr. to Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in East Buffalo Township, $82,500.
• Michael D. Kurtz, Regina A. Kurtz to Denique Property Dev LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Abram R. Zimmerman, Emma S, Zimmerman to Abram M. Zimmerrman Jr., Wilma Z. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Joseph B. Gallagher, Karen L. Gallagher to Joseph B Gallagher trustee, Karen L. Gallagher trustee, Gallagher family revocable trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael J. Patterson, Polly S, Patterson to Heather C. Marr, Joshua O. Marr, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Richard A. Bechtel, Kathleen A. Bechtel to Dennis A. Beachy, April C. Showver, Mifflinburg, $80,000.
• M. Lucille Zellers to Richard L. Isenberg, Judith T. Isenberg, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Craig J. Spaid, Gina M. Spaid to Autumn L. Faust, Andrew P. Faust, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Charles R. Puckett II, Jane S. Puckett to Benjamin E, Hess, Lauren L. Miller, property in White Deer Township, $265,000.
