LEWISBURG — The heat is on. And residents of the Central Susquehanna River Valley are feeling the warm temperatures.
“We’ve been able to avoid it so far this summer across the Northeastern U.S.,” said Craig Evanego, National Weather Service meteorologist. “There’s a good chance we are looking at several days with high temperatures above 90 degrees this week.”
It’s hot indeed, but Evanego said the trend is right on time.
“We were just talking about this in the office,” Evanego said. “Climatologically, this is the hottest time of the summer in Pennsylvania. The heat has timed itself well this year, but these temperatures are above normal.”
Evanego attributed summery conditions in the north to a persistent ridge of high atmospheric pressure in the southwest rather than an El Nino-style western wind shift. He expects the heat from the southwest to continue to build in the coming days.
If it feels hotter than ever, Evanego said humans often take some time to acclimate. Thus the same temperature on the thermometer can seem different from season to season.
“In the winter time, people get acclimated to the cold,” he said. “So if it gets near 60 degrees, you are wearing shorts. In the summer time, 60 degrees feel cool. It’s is just a matter of being acclimated to the heat or the cold.”
A person’s age apparently has little to do with how an individual perceives hot or cold weather swings.
Evanego noted it’s always a good idea to check on seniors as some have health conditions which can lead to complications in the heat.
Nutrition and hydration not only play a role in a person’s hot-weather comfort level but also in how they physically deal with it.
Geisinger nutritionists and Senior Communications Specialist Erika Hudock spread the word that having fruits which contain water such — as melons, oranges and apples — is a wise choice.
“Our bodies are made up of 45 to 70% of water,” Hudock noted, in a press release. “But when we start to get dehydrated and lose water, you can start to get dizzy, develop a headache, become fatigued and even lose cognitive function and alertness.”
Among vegetables, cucumbers, broccoli and green beans can also help a person regain adequate fluid levels.
Enjoying beverages, such as water or milk, can also be beneficial, rather than reaching for a product with caffeine.
