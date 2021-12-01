District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
POINT TOWNSHIP — Multiple counts have been filed against a Brooklyn, N.Y., man who was allegedly found to be driving under the influence and with a loaded handgun in his vehicle.
Jeffrey Arnold, 36, of Donezetti Plaza, Brooklyn, has been charged with driving under the influence, the controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic act (two counts), reckless driving, careless driving and driving vehicle at safe speed. The alleged incident occurred at 1:27 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 1100 block of Susquehanna Trail, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Police said they stopped a vehicle being driven by Arnold at a high rate of speed. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to be in possession of a white powder substance, suspected to be cocaine.
A tow truck operator later reported to police that he found a handgun in Arnold’s vehicle. The gun was suspected to have fallen out from under a seat while the vehicle was being loaded.
Police said the gun had one round in the chamber and six in the magazine.
Fail to verify address
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Megan’s Law offender has been charged after allegedly failing to appear for an annual verification.
Jacob Sutton, 28, of Showers Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County, has been charged with fail to verify address. He was charged after allegedly failing to appear by 12:01 a.m. Oct. 1.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Dec. 8.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment Jan. 24 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Cheryl L. Heimbach, 64, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (six counts) and a summary count of careless driving.
• Aisha Rashawn McCarley, 44, of Laurel, Md., had two misdemeanor counts of DUI and a summary count of exceed 55 mph by 16 mph held for court.
• Travis Dane Zimmerman, of Beaver Springs, had two misdemeanor counts of DUI, a misdemeanor count of endangering welfare of children and summary counts of careless driving and exceed max speed limit by 22 mph held for court.
Watsontown Police Department Harassment
WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man was cited after an alleged incident at 2:48 a.m. Nov. 15 in which he caused excessive noise at inconvenient hours at Liberty Terrace.
Charles Frehafer Jr. was cited with three summary counts of harassment following the alleged incident. A second incident was reported at 2:05 a.m. Nov. 16 and a third at 12:44 a.m. Nov. 21, police reported.
State Police At Milton DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Newry man was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop at 11:01 p.m. Nov. 6 along Route 44 and Whitmoyer Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2019 Volkswagen was stopped for alleged traffic violations at which time Brandon Glunt, 29, allegedly showed signs of impairment. Glunt was charged with DUI and traffic offenses, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 11:07 p.m. Nov. 27 along Continental Boulevard, north of Silverbrook Lane, Valley Township, Montour County.
An unnamed 18-year-old Danville man was traveling north in a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta which left the travel lanes and struck a guide rail, police reported. The teen was belted and will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 11:09 p.m. Nov. 23 along I-80 westbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Mia Wede C. Howell, 21, of West Orange, N.J., was traveling west in a 2008 Subaru Forester when the vehicle struck the deer, police reported. Howell and two passengers were belted.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg man allegedly pushed a Lewisburg woman into a book shelf at 3 a.m. nov. 22 along Col. John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Tyler Adams, 23, was charged following the alleged incident involving a 43-year-old woman.
Theft by deception
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to use the personal information of a 56-year-old Mifflinburg man to obtain unemployment benefits.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:57 a.m. Nov. 29 along Buffalo Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported following a two-vehicle crash at 8:54 p.m. Nov. 26 along Route 35 at Mill Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
A 2012 Kia Sorento driven by Teresa M. Longacre, 54, of Richfield, was traveling north when it stopped at a stop sign, then entered the intersection and was struck by an eastbound 2015 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Victor Kozlov, 23, of Winfield, police reported. Longacre was belted and sustained a minor arm injury, police reported, while Kozlov was not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Longacre will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 1:46 p.m. Nov. 28 along Nina Drive at Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
According to police, a 2018 Toyota Corolla driven by Kyle G. Burns, 29, of Coal Township, made a left turn, went out of control and sideswiped a stationary 2020 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Joseph L. Yannes, 55, of Lewisburg. Both drivers, and a passenger in the Ford, were belted.
Burns will be cited with vehicle turning left, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 8:05 p.m. Nov. 16 along Nina Drive, north of North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a driven by Jonathon J. Graefe, 30, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2005 Scion TC driven by Michael A. Tuturice, 35, of Middleburg. Graefe allegedly fled the scene prior to police arrival. He will be cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A pair of teens sustained suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash and rollover at 8:18 p.m. Nov. 27 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
A 2009 Nissan Maxima driven by a 16-year-old Mifflinburg boy was traveling north when it went out of control in a left curve, left the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled along the embankment while returning toward the roadway, police reported. Both teens were belted and both sustained suspected minor injuries, but were not transported by emergency personnel.
The driver will be cited, police added.
1-vehicle crash
McCLURE — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 5:14 a.m Nov. 28 along Route 522, west of Ulsh Gap Road, McClure, Snyder County.
Chase J. Fuller, 20, of Yeagertown, was traveling west in a 2012 Mazda 3 when the vehicle went out of control in snowy conditions, police reported. The Mazda left the roadway and struck a utility pole, police reported. Fuller was belted. He was cited with operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
1-vehicle crash
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Middleburg man escaped injury following a one-vehicle crash at 3:03 a.m. Nov. 24 along Route 522 south, near Route 235, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Levi A. Landis was traveling south in a 2005 GMC Sierra when the vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane, left the roadway, struck a guide rail, then a ditch and overturned partially onto its driver’s side, police reported. Landis was belted and will be cited with driving on right side of roadway.
Vehicle vs. deer
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a deer jumped onto the hood of a vehicle at 6:06 p.m. Nov. 27 along Route 35, west of Truth Lane, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Tonia A. Wilk, 51, of Shamokin, was traveling north in a 2018 Hyundai Tucson when the deer jumped from an embankment, onto the roadway and onto the hood of the Hyundai, police reported. The vehicle sustained disabling damage, police noted. Wilk was belted.
Union County Deed transfers
• Nathan S. Hosterman, Leslie M. Hosterman to Carol L. Stimmel, Frances M. Magee, property in East Buffalo Township, $277,900.
• Tobias M. Yoder, Fronie E. Yoder to Joseph E. Hershberger, Annie F. Yoder Hershberger, property in Union Township, $50,000.
• Audrey J. Walker to David M. Mull, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Alp Tolga Sakman, Tulu Bayar Sakman to Shahram Azhar, Ayesha Sharam, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Timothy A. Moyer to Barry L. Kuhns, Roxanne I. Kuhns, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Matthew Featherstone, Andrea Featherstone to Benjamin P. Heikkinen, Jennifer C. Fever, property in East Buffalo Township, $400,000.
• Paul E. Platt, Nancy E. Platt to Paul E. Platt, Nancy E. Platt, Kristin E. Hrenko trustee, David C. Platt trustee, Platt irrevocable residential income and asset protection trust, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jacqueline M. Bittner to Kiara K. Connolly, Daniel L. Ward III, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Matthew E. Diehl to Pamela Sue Diehl, property in Hartley Township, $85,000.
• Shawn M. Milunic, Caitlyn Milunic to David Beck, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jeffrey E. Thomas to Brandon T. Kazar, Ashley R. Dyer Kazar, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Karen B. Nicholson to Seth T. Botchlet, Gwendolyn G. Botchlet, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
