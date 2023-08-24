MILTON — Milton Borough Council on Wednesday approved a Keystone Collections Group proposal for current and delinquent occupation and local services tax collections.
“Part of their agreement is a flat (occupation) tax, so right now the current rates are between $25 and $150,” said borough Manager Jess Novinger. “So it will be up to council to propose a rate.”
At a council meeting two weeks prior, a Keystone Collections Group official said most borough residents who work are not billed for the tax.
Novinger added that “most people should not see a giant tax increase.”
Council member Linda Meckley noted that the tax rate decision would be made when council completes the budget process and tax ordinance toward the end of the year.
Council also approved the bid from Peter’s Consultants for curb cuts on South Turbot Avenue.
“We did receive three bids on Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. from CES Engineering, HRG and Peter’s Consultants,” said Novinger. “After reviewing all three of those bids, my recommendation, along with SEDA-COG’s, is to go with Peter’s Consultant’s at $31,900 for those curb cuts.”
Novinger said Peter’s Consultant’s was not the lowest bid as CES Engineering came in at $27,000. She explained that she was recommending Peter’s based upon their ability to start working right away, whereas CES had not provided a timeline with their bid.
Council also approved the 2024 MMOs (minimum municipal obligations), which refers to what is paid toward pensions, including $246,428 for the police department, $84,706 for non-uniform, non-bargaining, and non-uniform bargaining defined contributions at $38,000, for a total of $369,134.
In other business, council approved:
• 4 Paws Sake’s Annual Dog Festival to be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 in Brown Avenue Park.
• Milton Panther Cubs’ request to use the Milton Panther Cub field from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 16 for a team bonding movie night.
