DANVILLE — A free pet pantry, for those with low income or unemployed, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Danville SPCA, Bloom Road, Danville.
Food will be distributed for cats and dogs. Recipients will need to complete an application if they haven’t already done so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.