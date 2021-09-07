LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept. 21, virtually. The meeting will open at 11:30 a.m.
The forum will feature a presentation by Scott Meinke, professor of Political Science at Bucknell University. He will speak on “The Battle over Voting: How Courts, Congress and the States are Expanding and Restricting Access to the Ballot."
Meinke will review the efforts in state legislatures and Congress to restrict voter participation or to expand access.
The program will be followed by optional small group discussions.
All participants must register in advance. Instructions and links will be sent to pre-registrants.
To register, send an email with your name to LWVLAForum@gmail.com. The registration deadline is Sunday, Sept. 19.
