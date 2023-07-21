District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license and fail to use safety belt have been filed against Devin Johnson, 30, of Shakespeare Avenue, Milton, as the result of traffic stop conducted 10:31 p.m. July 3 at Westbranch Highway and Smoketown Road, Lewisburg.
Troopers said Johnson exhibited signs of impairment. He declined a blood draw.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Michael Bennett Jr., 57, of South Seventh Street, West Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (to counts), no rear lights, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
The charges were filed by Tpr. Nathan Wenzel, who wrote in court documents he was on patrol and noticed Bennett operating a vehicle and waiving his middle finger in Wenzel's direction.
Upon stopping the vehicle due to an expired registration, Wenzel wrote in court documents that Bennett exhibited signs of impairment. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .176%.
The incident occurred at 12:33 a.m. July 2 along Crossroads Drive, east of JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Possession
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Samuel Long, 42, of Hidden Valley Lane, Mifflinburg, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operation of vehicle without ignition interlock, driving without a license and learner accompanied.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 11:30 p.m. July 14 in the parking lot at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
While troopers were interviewing Long about several incidents, he was allegedly found to be in possession of heroin. He was also found to be driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock, which he was required to have.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving, disregard traffic lane, duties at stop sign, signal lights, driving at safe speed and fail to use safety belt have been filed against Jeffrey Long Jr., 44, of Turbot Avenue, Watsontown, as the result of a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:01 p.m. May 29 at Old Route 15 and New Columbia roads, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Long exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .297%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Aug. 15.
Possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Wesley Olivero, 23, of Brooklyn, N.Y., has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked and obscured plate.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:42 a.m. June 25 along Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 210, White Deer Township, Union County.
During a traffic stop, Olivero was allegedly found in possession of 136 grams of marijuana, a THC vape pen and two scales.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 19.
